Kensington Palace shares new update ahead of Bafta Cymru awards ceremony

Prince William, who made a surprise visit to the popular English TV series, Doctor Who, set in Cardiff, has a special message for the actors.
Shortly after meeting with the incredible cast of the 1963 drama series, on Sunday, October 5, the Kensington Palace shared the Prince of Wales’s heartfelt wishes for the nominees attending the star-studded Bafta Cymru 2025 ceremony.
Re-sharing the post of the prestigious event on their joint Instagram account, the future British monarch penned, "Good luck to all the Nominees at tonight’s @baftacymru Awards!"
The long-awaited awards show, which was founded in 1987, will take place on Sunday, October 5, at ICC Wales, Newport.
This update from Prince William’s office comes shortly after the father-of-three paid a surprise visit on the set of Doctor Who in Cardiff.
"Lights, camera, action! Ahead of sharing a special message at the @baftacymru Awards this evening, it was a pleasure to spend time at Bad Wolf Studios Wales in Cardiff, meeting trainees supported by @bafta’s Prince of Wales Bursary and Screen Alliance Wales," the caption stated.
They continued, "Exploring the sets of The Other Bennet Sister and Doctor Who, and joining St Albans R.C. Primary School for a classroom puppetry workshop."
During the visit to Bad Wolf Studios Wales in Cardiff, Prince William was not accompanied by his life partner, Kate Middleton.
As of now, it is yet to be announced by Kensington Palace whether the next heir to the British throne will attend the Bafta Cymru awards ceremony or not.