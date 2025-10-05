Home / Royal

Kensington Palace shares new update ahead of Bafta Cymru awards ceremony

The Prince of Wales visited to the 'Doctor Who' set in Cardiff a few moments before Bafta Cymru awards show

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |


Prince William, who made a surprise visit to the popular English TV series, Doctor Who, set in Cardiff, has a special message for the actors.

Shortly after meeting with the incredible cast of the 1963 drama series, on Sunday, October 5, the Kensington Palace shared the Prince of Wales’s heartfelt wishes for the nominees attending the star-studded Bafta Cymru 2025 ceremony.

Re-sharing the post of the prestigious event on their joint Instagram account, the future British monarch penned, "Good luck to all the Nominees at tonight’s @baftacymru Awards!"

P.C.: Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram account
P.C.: Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram account 

The long-awaited awards show, which was founded in 1987, will take place on Sunday, October 5, at ICC Wales, Newport.

This update from Prince William’s office comes shortly after the father-of-three paid a surprise visit on the set of Doctor Who in Cardiff.

"Lights, camera, action! Ahead of sharing a special message at the @baftacymru Awards this evening, it was a pleasure to spend time at Bad Wolf Studios Wales in Cardiff, meeting trainees supported by @bafta’s Prince of Wales Bursary and Screen Alliance Wales," the caption stated.

They continued, "Exploring the sets of The Other Bennet Sister and Doctor Who, and joining St Albans R.C. Primary School for a classroom puppetry workshop."

During the visit to Bad Wolf Studios Wales in Cardiff, Prince William was not accompanied by his life partner, Kate Middleton.

As of now, it is yet to be announced by Kensington Palace whether the next heir to the British throne will attend the Bafta Cymru awards ceremony or not. 

You Might Like:

Prince William set to deliver speech at BAFTA Cymru Awards

Prince William set to deliver speech at BAFTA Cymru Awards
Prince William congratulates nominees of the esteemed BAFTA Cymru Awards

King Charles earns praise for his powerful resilience amid cancer battle

King Charles earns praise for his powerful resilience amid cancer battle
Buckingham Palace announced His Majesty's cancer in February last year

Meghan Markle’s Paris Fashion Week trip sparks royal tension

Meghan Markle’s Paris Fashion Week trip sparks royal tension
The Duchess of Sussex marked her return to the European stage at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday night

Prince William upstages Meghan Markle’s Paris Week outing with regal move

Prince William upstages Meghan Markle’s Paris Week outing with regal move
Prince William carries out key royal duty during visit to Bad Wolf Studios Wales in Cardiff

Grand Duke Guillaume, wife Stephanie wrap accession tour with vibrant show

Grand Duke Guillaume, wife Stephanie wrap accession tour with vibrant show
Grand Duke Guillaume and Grand Duchess Stephanie embarked on the official national tour of Luxembourg after his accession

King Charles faces ‘tricky dilemma’ over Prince Andrew, Fergie’s future

King Charles faces ‘tricky dilemma’ over Prince Andrew, Fergie’s future
The British Monarch 'can’t risk hypocrisy’ by inviting Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to key event

Prince William gets emotional about his children in new video message

Prince William gets emotional about his children in new video message
The Prince of Wales shares heartfelt video message, mentioning his kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Palace shares major update on rarely-seen royal’s inspiring initiative

Palace shares major update on rarely-seen royal’s inspiring initiative
Royal Family highlights rarely-seen member’s heartfelt initiative in delightful new post

Mike Tindall’s bold rugby project suffers major blow after damning ruling

Mike Tindall’s bold rugby project suffers major blow after damning ruling
Zara Tindall's husband faced new challenge as rebel rugby venture hit with harsh verdict

Prince William prepares for overseas trip as Earthshot Prize enters its new chapter

Prince William prepares for overseas trip as Earthshot Prize enters its new chapter
The Prince of Wales is set to travel to foreign trip next month to allocate £1 million

Prince William announces 2025 Earthshot finalists with powerful message

Prince William announces 2025 Earthshot finalists with powerful message
The Prince of Wales delivers a moving message ahead of major upcoming visit set for next month

Meghan Markle steals spotlight at Paris Fashion Week with surprise appearance

Meghan Markle steals spotlight at Paris Fashion Week with surprise appearance
The Duchess of Sussex returns to Europe for the first time since 2022 to attend the Balenciaga show in the French capital