Home / Royal

King Charles faces ‘tricky dilemma’ over Prince Andrew, Fergie’s future

The British Monarch 'can’t risk hypocrisy’ by inviting Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to key event

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
King Charles faces ‘tricky dilemma’ over Prince Andrew, Fergie’s future
King Charles faces ‘tricky dilemma’ over Prince Andrew, Fergie’s future 

King Charles is said to be grappling with a “tricky dilemma” over how to handle Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s future within the royal fold.

As per Mirror, the royal family’s Christmas at Sandringham may go ahead without the Duke and Duchess of York as the British Monarch has reportedly signalled they won’t be invited this year.

A former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond believes it’s best they be excluded from the family’s highly public Christmas festivities.

Speaking to the outlet, she explained, "I think it’s inconceivable that Andrew and Sarah could appear in public at Sandringham. And if they joined the family party but kept away from the public and the cameras, it could open up the King to charges of hypocrisy.”

Bond added, "It’s another very tricky domestic situation for Charles . He is a sensitive man, and family is important to him. Nothing can change the fact that Andrew is his brother.”

The royal expert mentioned, "But these latest revelations about Fergie‘s association with Jeffrey Epstein – and the prospect that there is more to come – make it impossible for her to be part of the inner family circle again.”

Bond wished that the Yorks would follow last year’s example and remain away from Sandringham, as they did amid the controversy surrounding Andrew’s alleged ties to a Chinese spy.

Sharing about King Charles approach, she stated, "Should the King go further? He’s not a vindictive man, but the disgrace that both Andrew and Fergie have brought on the royal family time and again over the decades must be very hard to bear.”

“Their greed undermines the good work of the rest of the family and damages the monarchy’s reputation,” a expert said, adding that the public would support measures like removing Andrew’s royal titles and roles.

Notably, the recent move came amid the resurfaced information about Ferguson's past ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and new allegations concerning Andrew himself.

You Might Like:

Meghan Markle’s Paris Fashion Week trip sparks royal tension

Meghan Markle’s Paris Fashion Week trip sparks royal tension
The Duchess of Sussex marked her return to the European stage at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday night

Prince William upstages Meghan Markle’s Paris Week outing with regal move

Prince William upstages Meghan Markle’s Paris Week outing with regal move
Prince William carries out key royal duty during visit to Bad Wolf Studios Wales in Cardiff

Grand Duke Guillaume, wife Stephanie wrap accession tour with vibrant show

Grand Duke Guillaume, wife Stephanie wrap accession tour with vibrant show
Grand Duke Guillaume and Grand Duchess Stephanie embarked on the official national tour of Luxembourg after his accession

Prince William gets emotional about his children in new video message

Prince William gets emotional about his children in new video message
The Prince of Wales shares heartfelt video message, mentioning his kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Palace shares major update on rarely-seen royal’s inspiring initiative

Palace shares major update on rarely-seen royal’s inspiring initiative
Royal Family highlights rarely-seen member’s heartfelt initiative in delightful new post

Mike Tindall’s bold rugby project suffers major blow after damning ruling

Mike Tindall’s bold rugby project suffers major blow after damning ruling
Zara Tindall's husband faced new challenge as rebel rugby venture hit with harsh verdict

Prince William prepares for overseas trip as Earthshot Prize enters its new chapter

Prince William prepares for overseas trip as Earthshot Prize enters its new chapter
The Prince of Wales is set to travel to foreign trip next month to allocate £1 million

Prince William announces 2025 Earthshot finalists with powerful message

Prince William announces 2025 Earthshot finalists with powerful message
The Prince of Wales delivers a moving message ahead of major upcoming visit set for next month

Meghan Markle steals spotlight at Paris Fashion Week with surprise appearance

Meghan Markle steals spotlight at Paris Fashion Week with surprise appearance
The Duchess of Sussex returns to Europe for the first time since 2022 to attend the Balenciaga show in the French capital

Royal Family drops King Willem, Queen Máxima new fur pals on World Pet Day

Royal Family drops King Willem, Queen Máxima new fur pals on World Pet Day
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima celebrate World Pet Day by revealing adorable fur pals on Instagram

Prince Emmanuel of Belgium marks 20th birthday with new royal portraits

Prince Emmanuel of Belgium marks 20th birthday with new royal portraits
King Philippe and Queen Mathilde's third-born celebrated his 20th birthday with wishes from royal fans

Princess Beatrix attends key royal event after King Willem's Luxembourg trip

Princess Beatrix attends key royal event after King Willem's Luxembourg trip
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima attended abdication ceremony of Grand Duke Henri in Luxembourg this week