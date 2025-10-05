King Charles faces ‘tricky dilemma’ over Prince Andrew, Fergie’s future 

King Charles is said to be grappling with a “tricky dilemma” over how to handle Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s future within the royal fold.
As per Mirror, the royal family’s Christmas at Sandringham may go ahead without the Duke and Duchess of York as the British Monarch has reportedly signalled they won’t be invited this year.
A former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond believes it’s best they be excluded from the family’s highly public Christmas festivities.
Speaking to the outlet, she explained, "I think it’s inconceivable that Andrew and Sarah could appear in public at Sandringham. And if they joined the family party but kept away from the public and the cameras, it could open up the King to charges of hypocrisy.”
Bond added, "It’s another very tricky domestic situation for Charles . He is a sensitive man, and family is important to him. Nothing can change the fact that Andrew is his brother.”
The royal expert mentioned, "But these latest revelations about Fergie‘s association with Jeffrey Epstein – and the prospect that there is more to come – make it impossible for her to be part of the inner family circle again.”
Bond wished that the Yorks would follow last year’s example and remain away from Sandringham, as they did amid the controversy surrounding Andrew’s alleged ties to a Chinese spy.
Sharing about King Charles approach, she stated, "Should the King go further? He’s not a vindictive man, but the disgrace that both Andrew and Fergie have brought on the royal family time and again over the decades must be very hard to bear.”
“Their greed undermines the good work of the rest of the family and damages the monarchy’s reputation,” a expert said, adding that the public would support measures like removing Andrew’s royal titles and roles.
Notably, the recent move came amid the resurfaced information about Ferguson's past ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and new allegations concerning Andrew himself.