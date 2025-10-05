Home / Royal

King Charles earns praise for his powerful resilience amid cancer battle

Buckingham Palace announced His Majesty's cancer in February last year

  • By Fatima Hassan
King Charles III has been hailed for showing unwavering strength publicly despite his personal and professional tensions. 

The monarch was recently praised as he continued to serve his royal engagements alongside his ongoing battle with cancer. 

According to a close pal of His Majesty, the interruption to the King's momentum would have come as a significant blow.

"He is a man who is never satisfied with what he feels he can and should achieve," the ally told The Telegraph.

A royal author, Valentine Low, also agreed to the revelation of his close friend, saying, "There is almost no problem, national or international, that he (King Charles) does not wish to solve personally or feels a responsibility to solve."

The royal ally also added that the British monarch was able to "feed off the energy of the crowds." 

For instance, the father of two renewed his sunny outlook despite his personal challenges. 

King Charles cancer announcement:  

Charles made a self-deprecating joke about ageing during a visit to Birmingham last month.

This update comes more than a year after Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles was undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

In February 2024, the Royal Family shared in a statement that read, "That was an obvious setback, personally and operationally, to the burning ambition of what he wanted to achieve." 

His cancer diagnosis came after taking over the British throne in a lavish coronation ceremony in 2023.    

