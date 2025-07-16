Caitlin Clark breaks down into tears after injury against Connecticut Sun

Caitlin Clark was visibly emotional after leaving the court with another injury inside the final minute of the Indiana Fever’s 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday.

In only her fourth game back following a five-game absence due to a groin injury, the 23-year-old appeared to suffer a similar issue again.

After providing Kelsey Mitchell with a bounce pass assist for an easy layup, Clark began walking gingerly back up the court while holding the inside of her right leg, before hitting her head against the cushioned back stanchion of the basket in frustration.

Clark appeared to be holding back tears as she made her way to the bench, covering her head with a towel.

Fever head coach Stephanie White told reporters after the game that Clark “just felt a little something in her groin.”

“We’ll get it evaluated and see what happens from there,” she added.

Clark’s previous absence was due to a left groin injury, and it appeared to be the right side that was bothering her on Tuesday.

Before this season, Clark had never missed a game in her college or WNBA career but has now sat out a total of 10 games already this season – nine regular season contests and the Commissioner’s Cup final.

