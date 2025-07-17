Rafael Nadal ‘most hated’ by Nick Kyrgios for shocking reason

Rafael Nadal ‘most hated’ by Nick Kyrgios for shocking reason
Rafael Nadal ‘most hated’ by Nick Kyrgios for shocking reason

Rafael Nadal has been named as the “most hated” among the Big Three by Nick Kyrgios.

According to Tennis 365, the Australian tennis player once again showed that he does not share a good relationship with the Spanish tennis legend, saying that Rafa gave him a major tennis turn-off.

Seven ATP singles titles winner in a recent appearance on the Nothing Major podcast was asked who the most “hated” player is for him among Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic.

The 30-year-old picked Nadal and said, “I couldn’t stand him. I used to hate and despise him so much when I saw him walking around. He was one guy who always motivated me. If I played him, I would get up for it and try and get the best tennis I could possibly play.”

“I didn’t feel that anger towards Federer or Novak when I played them. If I played Rafa because everyone in our academies back home idolised him. I wanted to show people you could just have fun and be chilled and beat people like that,” he continued.

Kyrgios, who is known for being outspoken, never had a close friendship with any of the top players except Andy Murray.

Furthermore, it is also expected that Nick Kyrgios could make a US Open return in August in New York with his protected ranking after three years.

Related
Read more : Sports

Carlos Alcaraz secures 10th brand deal after Wimbledon fame
Carlos Alcaraz secures 10th brand deal after Wimbledon fame
Carlos Alcaraz lost the Championships Wimbledon to Jannik Sinner after winning for two consecutive years

Lewis Hamilton to miss major Ferrari test after Silverstone upset
Lewis Hamilton to miss major Ferrari test after Silverstone upset
The British F1 driver's much anticipated Ferrari debut in the 2025 F1 season has been met with several upsets

Caitlin Clark makes candid admission about Celtics ahead of Fever vs. Sun game
Caitlin Clark makes candid admission about Celtics ahead of Fever vs. Sun game
Indiana Fever are facing Connecticut Sun in a highly-anticipated game at the TD Garden, Boston

Marti Cifuentes named new Leicester City boss on three-year deal
Marti Cifuentes named new Leicester City boss on three-year deal
Marti Cifuentes has now less than a month to prepare the team before the new season begins

Portland revives Fire name for new WNBA expansion team
Portland revives Fire name for new WNBA expansion team
The Portland Fire will officially join the WNBA next season, along with another new team called the Toronto Tempo

Lamine Yamal under investigation over alleged use of dwarfs at birthday party
Lamine Yamal under investigation over alleged use of dwarfs at birthday party
Yamal threw a glamorous birthday party in Olivella with guests including music artists like Bizarrap, Bad Gyal and Quenvedo

Manchester City renews Puma deal in historic Premier League agreement
Manchester City renews Puma deal in historic Premier League agreement
City said that their partnership with Puma has led to the highest sales in the club's history worldwide

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. reveals favourite footballer between dad, Lamine Yamal
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. reveals favourite footballer between dad, Lamine Yamal
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. believes Lamine Yamal hasn't 'won' anything yet compared to his dad