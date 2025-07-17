Rafael Nadal ‘most hated’ by Nick Kyrgios for shocking reason

Rafael Nadal has been named as the “most hated” among the Big Three by Nick Kyrgios.
According to Tennis 365, the Australian tennis player once again showed that he does not share a good relationship with the Spanish tennis legend, saying that Rafa gave him a major tennis turn-off.
Seven ATP singles titles winner in a recent appearance on the Nothing Major podcast was asked who the most “hated” player is for him among Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic.
The 30-year-old picked Nadal and said, “I couldn’t stand him. I used to hate and despise him so much when I saw him walking around. He was one guy who always motivated me. If I played him, I would get up for it and try and get the best tennis I could possibly play.”
“I didn’t feel that anger towards Federer or Novak when I played them. If I played Rafa because everyone in our academies back home idolised him. I wanted to show people you could just have fun and be chilled and beat people like that,” he continued.
Kyrgios, who is known for being outspoken, never had a close friendship with any of the top players except Andy Murray.
Furthermore, it is also expected that Nick Kyrgios could make a US Open return in August in New York with his protected ranking after three years.