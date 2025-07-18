Former world No. 2 tennis player Ons Jabeur announces break

Ons Jabeur, a former world No. 2 tennis player, has announced an extended break from the sport.
The Tunisian athlete opened up about the challenges and hardship she has faced in the last two years.
She took to Instagram to update her fans about the tennis break.
Ons wrote, "For the past two years, I've been pushing myself so hard, fighting through injuries and facing many other challenges. But deep down, I haven't truly felt happy on the court for some time now. Tennis is such a beautiful sport.”
She added, “But right now, I feel it's time to take a step back and finally put myself first: to breathe, to heal, and to rediscover the joy of simply living. Thank you to all my fans for understanding. Your support and love mean the world to me. I carry it with me always.”
Ons Jabeur concluded the emotional post, "Even while I'm away from the court, I'll continue to stay close and connected in different ways, and share this journey with you all."
In 2023, the 30-year old athlete was a quarterfinalist at the French Open and made it to the Wimbledon finals, however, she to Markéta Vondroušová.
Ons Jabeur could not progress past the third round at Grand Slam event in both 2024 and 2025.