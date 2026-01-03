Sports
  By Fatima Nadeem
Iga Swiatek shares her thoughts on latest women's tennis debate

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Iga Swiatek has shared her thoughts on the latest debate surrounding women's tennis.

Wimbledon champion said that women's tennis doesn't need publicity stunts like a "Battle of the Sexes" to prove its value.

Referring to last week's highly publicized match in Dubai between world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios which Kyrgios won, Swiatek believed that women's game is strong and important enough by itself.

"I haven't watched [Sabalenka v Kyrgios] because I don't watch stuff like that," the world No.2 said as per BBC Sports.

The player went on to share, "I think for sure it attracted a lot of attention. It was entertainment, but I wouldn't say that had anything to do with social change or any important topics."

Swiatek said the tennis has progressed a lot since the first famous "Battle of the Sexes" in 1973 when Billie Jean King played against Bobby Riggs, which was important for women's tennis to fight for recognization and equal prize money.

The 24-year-old further shared, "Honestly, there doesn't need to be any competition. We have so many great athletes and great stories to present, we don't necessarily need to compare to men's tennis."

Swiatek backed the United Cup which began in Australia saying that it is a better way to highlight both men's and women's tennis.

Notably, in that tournament, each matchup includes a men’s singles match, a women’s singles match and a mixed doubles match.

