World
  • By Bushra Saleem
World

Swiss investigate sparklers on champagne bottles after deadly fire

Swiss authorities break silence after bar videos show sparklers on champagne bottles

  • By Bushra Saleem
Swiss authorities break silence after bar videos show sparklers on champagne bottles
Swiss authorities break silence after bar videos show sparklers on champagne bottles

Swiss authorities have broken silence after videos from the deadly bar fire revealed sparklers on champagne bottles.

According to BBC, a deadly fire at a Swiss ski resort killed at least 40 people and injured 119 others in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

The day after the blaze, the videos from the New Year’s Eve celebrations at the Constellation bar in Crans-Montana revealed the crazy celebrations at the resort bar, including sparklers on the champagne bottles.

The videos quickly sparked online debate as people called the act the reason behind the fire. Later, Swiss authorities also acknowledged the fact and said that they also believe that the stunt of sparklers placed on champagne bottles that were “too close to the ceiling" was the reason behind the massive and deadly blaze.

Valais Attorney General Beatrice Pilloud, in a news conference on Friday, January 2, said that the investigation into the ski resort bar fire would look into several areas, including materials used in the bar, fire safety measures, capacity and the number of people at the site at the time of the tragedy.

The probe will also assess whether criminal charges should be filed or not.

Pilloud told media, “If that is the case, and if those people are still alive, there will be a case opened against them. Everything leads us to think that the fire started from sparkling candles, or sparklers, which were put on bottles of champagne [that were] moved too close to the ceiling. From that, a blaze began very quickly.”

She also revealed that bar owners Jacques and Jessica Moretti, a French couple, were questioned by investigators as witnesses, not suspects, and they voluntarily provided information and are cooperating in the investigation.

Notably, 22 of the young injured victims are in critical condition at Lausanne University Hospital.

Brighton Palace Pier put up for sale as iconic attraction faces uncertain future

Brighton Palace Pier put up for sale as iconic attraction faces uncertain future
Tesla stock falls as BYD overtakes in global EV sales

Tesla stock falls as BYD overtakes in global EV sales
Mexico earthquake prompts evacuation during live presidential conference

Mexico earthquake prompts evacuation during live presidential conference
Swiss bar fire: Shocking images reveal how blaze spread

Swiss bar fire: Shocking images reveal how blaze spread
Which cities have world’s most 'perfect' breeze? Find out

Which cities have world’s most 'perfect' breeze? Find out
Legendary trainer Ian Balding passed away at age of 87

Legendary trainer Ian Balding passed away at age of 87
Woman found dead after suspected mountain lion attack in Colorado

Woman found dead after suspected mountain lion attack in Colorado
5 best places in London to live a peaceful life

5 best places in London to live a peaceful life
Switzerland announces five days of mourning after resort fire kills 40

Switzerland announces five days of mourning after resort fire kills 40
Mamdani vows to govern NYC 'audaciously' in inauguration speech

Mamdani vows to govern NYC 'audaciously' in inauguration speech
Trump claims 'perfect' health amid age, fitness scrutiny

Trump claims 'perfect' health amid age, fitness scrutiny
Migrant Channel crossings hit record numbers in 2025

Migrant Channel crossings hit record numbers in 2025

Popular News

Apple to release upgraded version of AirPods Pro 3: Report

Apple to release upgraded version of AirPods Pro 3: Report
28 minutes ago
Swiss investigate sparklers on champagne bottles after deadly fire

Swiss investigate sparklers on champagne bottles after deadly fire
2 hours ago
Prince Harry's return to Sentebale Charity ruled out amid funding crisis

Prince Harry's return to Sentebale Charity ruled out amid funding crisis
2 hours ago