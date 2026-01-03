Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Entertainment

'Song Sung Blue' creator reacts as Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson draw criticism

Jack Hughman and Kate Hudson were labelled as "monsters" after the premiere of 'Song Sung Blue' on Christmas last year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Song Sung Blue creator reacts as Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson draw criticism
'Song Sung Blue' creator reacts as Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson draw criticism 

Craig Brewer, the man behind the film Song Sung Blue, has broken his silence after Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson were labelled as "monsters."

As the new biographical musical drama got released on Christmas Day, the leading characters of the film drew criticism from the son of real-life performer Mike Sardina, Michael Sardina Jr.

After the late musician's son's remarks, the director of the movie, Craig Brewer, expressed his thoughts behind casting the X-Men star and the Almost Famous actress for the portrayal of late musician Mike Sardina and Claire Sardina.

"I can understand maybe taking that approach for historical figures or people that are known to the public, but I don't think anybody knew who Mike and Claire really were, except people inside Milwaukee," Brewer noted.

These remarks by Craig Brewer came shortly after Michael Sardina publicly criticized Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson for their poor performances in the new film.

He recently told Daily Mail, "My father's rolling in his grave right now," before claiming that the movie, "destroyed the one thing my father worked his entire life to pass on — his legacy."

"Every interview that those monsters have been on national television doesn’t even mention my existence at all, even though I was the most prevalent force in my father’s life," he continued.

As of now, neither Hugh Jackman nor Kate Hudson has spoken out about this controversy.

