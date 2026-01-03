Evangeline Lilly reveals brain damage after Hawaii accident

The Kingdom Hospital artist shared that she has been diagnosed with “brain damage” after an accident in May, when she fainted and fell headfirst into a boulder on a beach in Hawaii.
Taking to Instagram, the 46-year-old actor shared a video, revealing that she suffered facial cuts, bruising, and a traumatic brain injury (TBI) due to fall.
Evangeline stated, “It’s late on January 1st. The first day of 2026. I’m entering into this new year, the year of the horse, with some bad news about my concussion.
“A lot of you have asked how I’m doing. A lot of you have enquired about the brain scan that you heard I got. The results came back from the scan, and almost every area in my brain is functioning at a decreased capacity.”
While opening up about her injuries, she stated, “I do have brain damage from the TBI (traumatic brain injury) and possibly other factors going on. My job now is to get to the bottom of that with my doctors.
“Then I’ll embark on the hard work of fixing it, which I’m not looking forward to – I feel like hard work is all I do. But that’s OK. My cognitive decline is because I smashed my face open [but] it’s helped me to slow down.”
The actor is popular for portraying a character of Kate Austen on Lost and Hope Van Dyne in Marvel’s Ant-Man films, first sharing details of the accident last year.
At the time, she said she fainted unexpectedly, a condition she has experienced since childhood and previously linked to hypoglycaemia, though doctors are still investigating other possible causes.