Venezuela's President Maduro 'captured' after large-scale US strikes

US President Donald Trump confirms strikes on Venezuela and arrest of Nicolas Maduro

Donald Trump has announced that the US has “captured” Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro after large-scale strikes.

Following the multiple explosion reports from Venezuela, the US president on Saturday, January 3, confirmed US strikes on Caracas, revealing that Maduro and his wife have been removed from the country in the operation.

In a post on Truth Social, the 79-year-old wrote, “The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the country.”

“This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M. at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he added.

US Army officials have told CBS News that it’s Delta Force, which is the country’s top counterterrorism unit, that has captured Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Moreover, the US embassy in Bogota has also asked its citizens to leave the country as soon as possible while issuing the highest warning level, Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory.

Venezuela’s defense minister Vladimir Padrino, has declared that they will “resist” the presence of foreign troops.

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said that the government did not know about the whereabouts of President Maduro and the First Lady, Cilia Flores, demanding “immediate proof of life.”

