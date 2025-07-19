Angel Reese sends strong message about WNBA CBA 'disrespectful' proposal

Angel Reese has slammed the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) for the “disrespectful” proposal.
According to Fox News, after a WNBA and WNBPA crucial meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, for the next Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), a Chicago Sky star shared her true feelings about the proposal sent to the players.
The 23-year-old told reporters on Friday, “It was an eye-opener for me. Like, hearing the things and hearing the language of things and not things that I was happy to hear. It was disrespectful, the things that we were sent back, the proposal that we were sent back.”
“This is for the next generation. It's important to be able to be vocal. If I sit back, it looks like I don't care. I know my voice, and I know my platform. You love it or you hate it, I know it gets views. So I just know that I had to be vocal,” she added.
The Rose BC forward highlighted that the women’s basketball is skyrocketing, and it is important that players should get what they want.
The statement came ahead of the WNBA All-Star game, which is scheduled to take place in Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday night.
It is worth noting that Reese is not the only player who expressed disappointment over the WNBA’s CBA. Minnesota Lynx All-Star captain Napheesa Collier and Caitlin Clark are also concerned about the new agreement.