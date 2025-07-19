Angel Reese sends strong message about WNBA CBA 'disrespectful' proposal

Angel Reese sends strong message about WNBA CBA disrespectful proposal
Angel Reese sends strong message about WNBA CBA 'disrespectful' proposal

Angel Reese has slammed the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) for the “disrespectful” proposal.

According to Fox News, after a WNBA and WNBPA crucial meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, for the next Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), a Chicago Sky star shared her true feelings about the proposal sent to the players.

The 23-year-old told reporters on Friday, “It was an eye-opener for me. Like, hearing the things and hearing the language of things and not things that I was happy to hear. It was disrespectful, the things that we were sent back, the proposal that we were sent back.”

“This is for the next generation. It's important to be able to be vocal. If I sit back, it looks like I don't care. I know my voice, and I know my platform. You love it or you hate it, I know it gets views. So I just know that I had to be vocal,” she added.

The Rose BC forward highlighted that the women’s basketball is skyrocketing, and it is important that players should get what they want.

The statement came ahead of the WNBA All-Star game, which is scheduled to take place in Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday night.

It is worth noting that Reese is not the only player who expressed disappointment over the WNBA’s CBA. Minnesota Lynx All-Star captain Napheesa Collier and Caitlin Clark are also concerned about the new agreement.

Related
Read more : Sports

Bryan Mbeumo set to join Manchester United in record-breaking deal

Bryan Mbeumo set to join Manchester United in record-breaking deal
With this deal, Mbeumo will now become the most expensive player ever sold by Brentford

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals CR7 Life Museum with special message to fans

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals CR7 Life Museum with special message to fans
The CR7 Life Museum, which is 12,000 square feet in size, expected to attract over two million visitors in its first year

Former world No. 2 tennis player Ons Jabeur announces break

Former world No. 2 tennis player Ons Jabeur announces break
Ons Jabeur opens up about 'injuries and challenges' in an emotional announcement

Charles Leclerc recalls special bond with Jules Bianchi a decade after his death

Charles Leclerc recalls special bond with Jules Bianchi a decade after his death
The French racer Jules Bianchi tragically lost his life after a collision with a mobile crane at the age of 25

Mike Williams announces retirement from football

Mike Williams announces retirement from football
Mike Williams spent eight years in the league, getting 330 catches for 5,104 yards and 32 touchdowns

Rashee Rice sentenced after pleading guilty in high-speed crash

Rashee Rice sentenced after pleading guilty in high-speed crash
Rice was ruled to pay the medical expenses of all of the victims, totalling $115,481.91

Cristiano Ronaldo demands major signing at Al-Nassr after trophyless season

Cristiano Ronaldo demands major signing at Al-Nassr after trophyless season
Cristiano Ronaldo extended his career with the Saudi football club Al-Nassr by signing new two-year contract

Oleksandr Usyk fires back at age concerns ahead of Dubois rematch

Oleksandr Usyk fires back at age concerns ahead of Dubois rematch
People are recently raising age-related concerns due to the significant age gap between the two players