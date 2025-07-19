Ha Long Bay disaster claims 34 lives after tourist boat overturns

Ha Long Bay disaster claims 34 lives after tourist boat overturns
Ha Long Bay disaster claims 34 lives after tourist boat overturns

At least 34 people have died after a tourist boat named the Wonder Sea overturned in Vietnam on Saturday.

The boat was carrying 53 people including five crew members when it capsized in Ha Long Bay due to strong winds.

As per the reports, most of the passengers on board were Vietnamese families visiting from the capital city, Hanoi.

Several others are still missing and rescuers have said that heavy rain is making it difficult to search for survivors.

So far, they have managed to rescue 11 people alive from the water and out of 34 people who died, 8 were children.

The incident happened shortly after Storm Wipha reached the South China Sea, causing strong winds, heavy rains and lightning.

Storm Wipha is the third typhoon to strike the region this year and is expected to reach Veitnam's northern coast early next week.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent his condolences to the families of the dead.

As per the reports, rescue teams will continue searching through the night to find the people who are still missing.

Meanwhile, the government has announced that it will look into the cause of the accident and will take strict action against any wrongdoing that may have contributed to it.

Related
Read more : World

Long Island man fatally pulled into MRI machine by metal chain

Long Island man fatally pulled into MRI machine by metal chain
MRI accident claims life of 61-year-old man after chain necklace gets pulled into machine

Epstein grand jury testimony to be released? DOJ makes big request

Epstein grand jury testimony to be released? DOJ makes big request
DOJ requests federal judge to release grand jury testimony in Jeffrey Epstein's criminal case

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron suspended after viral Coldplay hug with HR chief

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron suspended after viral Coldplay hug with HR chief
Astronomer launch ‘formal investigation’ after CEO and HR chief spotted hugging at a Coldplay concert

TikTok drama sparks Sylvanian Families legal battle

TikTok drama sparks Sylvanian Families legal battle
A TikTok creator and the Japanese company responsible for launching the Sylvanian Familes are caught in a legal fight

Royal Caribbean cruise hit by mystery illness affecting 140 onboard

Royal Caribbean cruise hit by mystery illness affecting 140 onboard
Over 140 people have been affected by a mysterious outbreak on a cruise voyage from LA to Mexico

Sen. Dick Durbin questions FBI move to 'flag' Epstein files with Trump name

Sen. Dick Durbin questions FBI move to 'flag' Epstein files with Trump name
FBI agents responsible for reviewing the Epstein files were asked to highlight any mention of President Donald Trump

Young swan numbers rise on Thames after years of decline

Young swan numbers rise on Thames after years of decline
A five-day search along the river recorded 115 young swans, compared to only 86 the previous year

Johannesburg, Pretoria set to merge into Africa’s new mega-city

Johannesburg, Pretoria set to merge into Africa’s new mega-city
Johannesburg and Pretoria are both in Gauteng province which is South Africa's main economic center