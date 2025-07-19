Ha Long Bay disaster claims 34 lives after tourist boat overturns

At least 34 people have died after a tourist boat named the Wonder Sea overturned in Vietnam on Saturday.
The boat was carrying 53 people including five crew members when it capsized in Ha Long Bay due to strong winds.
As per the reports, most of the passengers on board were Vietnamese families visiting from the capital city, Hanoi.
Several others are still missing and rescuers have said that heavy rain is making it difficult to search for survivors.
So far, they have managed to rescue 11 people alive from the water and out of 34 people who died, 8 were children.
The incident happened shortly after Storm Wipha reached the South China Sea, causing strong winds, heavy rains and lightning.
Storm Wipha is the third typhoon to strike the region this year and is expected to reach Veitnam's northern coast early next week.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent his condolences to the families of the dead.
As per the reports, rescue teams will continue searching through the night to find the people who are still missing.
Meanwhile, the government has announced that it will look into the cause of the accident and will take strict action against any wrongdoing that may have contributed to it.