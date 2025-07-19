Tour de France 2025: Remco Evenepoel forced to abandon during brutal stage 14

Remco Evenepoel had to drop out of this year's Tour de France during stage 14 of the race.
He exited the race with 100 kilometers still remaining in the stage and he was just 17 kilometers away from reaching the top of the first of four extremely difficult mountain climbs in the Pyrenees mountain range.
Meanwhile, Thymen Arensman won a stage of the race for the first time in his career, as per BBC Sports.
In the same mountain stage, Tadej Pogacar slightly increased his strong overall lead in the race over his closest rival Jonas Vingegaard.
While, German rider Florian Lipowitz, who is competing in the Tour de France for the first time finished fifth in the stage.
His strong performance helped him rise to third place overall in the general classification while, British cyclist Oscar Onley lost time compared to Lipowitz but still moved up to fourth place overall.
After claiming his maiden stage win, Arensman said, "I can't really believe it. Going to my first Tour, I just wanted to experience everything."
The 25-year-old went on to share, "I had to be really patient the first week because it was really bunchy until the mountains. Then the first opportunity I got I was second on stage 10. It was already an amazing experience on my first Tour but this is unbelievable."
"I can't believe I held them off on the last climb because I was really fading," the player added.
Stage 14 results
1. Thymen Arensman (Ned/Ineos Grenadiers) 4hrs 53mins 35secs
2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Emirates-XRG) +1min 8secs
3. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Visma-Lease a Bike) +1min 12secs
4. Felix Gall (Aut/Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) +1min 19secs
5. Florian Lipowitz (Ger/Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) +1min 25secs
6. Oscar Onley (GB/Picnic PostNL) +2mins 9secs
7. Ben Healy (Ire/EasyPost) +2mins 46secs
8. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe) +2mins 46secs
9. Tobias Johannessen (Nor/Uno-X Motibility) +2mins 59secs
10. Kevin Vauquelin (Fra/Arkea-B&B Hotels) +3mins 8secs