Angel Reese earns praise from WNBA legends ahead of All-Star Game

Angel Reese is gaining more recognition and proving herself as one of the standout young players in the WNBA.
Recently, a legendary player from the Indiana Fever Sydney Colson, openly praised Reese during an interview with Yahoo Sports and ex-WNBA player Theresa Plaisance.
Sydney expressed her support and admiration for Reese, saying, "We're very happy for you. To see the road from your year one to your year two, you can tell you put in work."
She added, "And with all of the negativity that you receive, I hope you know that a lot of us, we admire you - how you carry yourself and how you show up all the time so keep being that."
Theresa agreed with what Sydney said and added her own praise for Reese.
She described Reese as "a bright light in this world." Theresa also praised the player for representing and supporting women's basketball "with such poise and grace."
Reese is now set to play in her second WNBA All-Star Game on Sunday night as part of Team Collier which will compete against Team Clark.
The game is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm Eastern Time and will be broadcast on ESPN from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
However, Caitlin Clark will not be taking part in the game due to a groin injury.