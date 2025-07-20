Lionel Messi breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s record in latest career milestone

Argentine legend Lionel Messi has broken yet another record of Cristiano Ronaldo!

Last night, Messi scored two goals again for Inter Miami, making it the sixth time he's done so in just the last seven Major League Soccer (MLS) games.

With this outstanding performance, Messi set a new record for the most non-penalty goals scored in professional football, surpassing the previous record set by his longtime rival, Ronaldo.

He now has 764 goals, just one more than Ronaldo's 763 and what makes this achievement even more remarkable is that Messi reached this milestone in 167 fewer matches than Ronaldo.

As for their overall career goals, the Portuguese star has scored 938 goals in his career, holding a significant lead over Messi who has 872 goals.

Earlier some reports had suggested that the Saudi club Al-Ahli officially made an offer to sign Messi, which could lead to him playing in the same league as Ronaldo again.

This comes at time when there is uncertainty about Messi current contract with Inter Miami which is set to expire at the end of this year.

That evening, Messi reached another major milestone in MSL as he became only the fifth player in MLS history to reach 35 goals and 25 assists combined over a two-season span.

The list of players who have done this includes well-known names like Robbie Keane, Sebastian Giovinco, Carlos Vela and Cucho Hernandez.

