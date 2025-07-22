Ed Sheeran thrills fans with 'brand-new' announcement ahead of album release

Ed Sheeran thrills fans with 'brand-new' announcement ahead of album release

Global sensational pop star, Ed Sheeran, sparks excitement with a surprise announcement regarding upcoming tour.

The Shape of You crooner turned to his official Instagram handle on Tuesday, July 22, to share the delightful update with his 49.2 million followers regarding his new musical project.

"Starting a brand new tour next year called the LOOP tour. New stage, new tricks, new set-up, new songs and all the classics added in," Sheeran stated in caption.

He continued, "We kick it off in Australia and New Zealand in Jan, Feb, March 2026, which is always the best time. I can’t wait to be back. Tickets on sale Tues 29th July, see you all there x."

P.C: ED Sheeran Instagram handle
Accompanying his tour announcement, the 34-year-old musician included a video of himself sharing the news. 

According to his post, Sheeran will begin his performances in New Zealand, visiting major cities such as Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch before continuing to Australia. 

The Australian leg of the tour will start in Perth at Optus Stadium on January 31. He will then perform two shows at Sydney's Accor Stadium on February 13 and Valentine's Day. 

Next, he will head to Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium for two shows on February 20 and 21, followed by two performances at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on February 26 and 27. 

However, the upcoming tour will conclude in Adelaide in March next year.  

This tour announcement comes two months before the release of Sheeran's eighth studio album, Play, which is set to launch on September 12, 2025.  

