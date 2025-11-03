Entertainment

Kris marks 'best daughter' Kendall Jenner 30th birthday with emotional note

Kris Jenner is celebrating Kendall Jenner's big day with some throwback clicks from her childhood to adult life

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Kris Jenner has showered her daughter, Kendall Jenner, with love on her 30th birthday.

On Monday, November 3, the 69-year-old turned to her Instagram account to share a carousel of clicks, featuring sweet childhood snaps of the model alongside an emotional note.

"Kenny, from the second you came into this world you stole my heart. You've always had this quiet strength, an inner peace and a beautiful confidence that's so rare," the media personality began.

She continued, "Watching you chase your dreams and create such a full and beautiful life for yourself fills me with joy and gratitude every day. You inspire me with your courage, your work ethic, and your heart. "


Penning her importance in the family's life, Kris noted, "You are the best daughter, the most wonderful friend, the best auntie to your nieces and nephews who adore you so so much, and I am just so endlessly proud to be your mom. Happy birthday my angel girl @kendalljenner. I love you more than words can ever express!!! "

Kendall Jenner is the fifth child of Kris Jenner, who shares Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian, with Robert.

Meanwhile, the Jenner sisters, Kendall and Kylie, have Caitlyn Jenner as their father figure.

