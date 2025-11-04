Entertainment

Jonathan Bailey reacts to '2025’s Sexiest Man Alive' title: 'The honor of a lifetime'

The 'Bridgerton' star earned the title of 'PEOPLE' magazine’s '2025 Sexiest Man Alive'

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Jonathan Bailey reacts to 2025’s Sexiest Man Alive title: The honor of a lifetime
Jonathan Bailey reacts to 2025’s Sexiest Man Alive title: 'The honor of a lifetime'

Jonathan Bailey has officially been crowned PEOPLE magazine’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive.

On Monday, the Wicked: For Good star appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to mark his Sexiest Man Alive announcement as he cheerfully admired his cover before chatting about the honor.

"It's the honor of a lifetime," the 37-year-old said, adding, "I want to say, Jimmy, thank you so much for turning it down so that I could be here."

"At the beginning of the year I was doing Shakespeare's Richard II — for those of you who don't know, it's not a comedy," he said, reflecting on being "in the zone" of the very serious production when he got the news.

The Bridgerton star mentioned, "So you go slightly mad, and the only thing madder than doing Richard II is being invited into this."

Bailey joked that he tried to leak the news to friends after a few drinks, but they didn’t believe him. Now that it’s public, he’s hoping for “more respect,” quipping, “I f---ing hope so!”

He admitted it took him a moment to fully embrace the title.

In his cover story, Jonathan Bailey said, "It's a huge honor," adding, "Obviously, I’m incredibly flattered. And it's completely absurd."

Notably, the milestone came after Bailey won a Critics' Choice Award and was nominated for an Emmy last year.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Kim Kardashian shares devastating lesson that taught her to trust ‘instinct’

Kim Kardashian shares devastating lesson that taught her to trust ‘instinct’
Kim Kardashian points finger at ChatGPT after failing law exam

Oscar nominee Diane Ladd, star of 'Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore', dies at 89

Oscar nominee Diane Ladd, star of 'Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore', dies at 89
Laura Dern confirmed the death of her mother Diane Ladd, an Oscar-nominated actress

Kendall Jenner receives sweet birthday wishes from ‘big sis’ Kourtney, Khloé

Kendall Jenner receives sweet birthday wishes from ‘big sis’ Kourtney, Khloé
Khloé Kardashian posts pictures from private birthday bash for Kendall Jenner 30th birthday

A$AP Rocky honors Rihanna while accepting Fashion Icon Award

A$AP Rocky honors Rihanna while accepting Fashion Icon Award
Rihanna makes first red carpet apperance after baby birth to support A$AP Rocky at CFDA Awards 2025

Gigi Hadid gives fans glimpse into fall adventures with daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid gives fans glimpse into fall adventures with daughter Khai
Gigi Hadid shares her daughter Khai with her former boyfriend Zayn Malik

Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence after David Harbour harassment claims

Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence after David Harbour harassment claims
Millie Bobby Brown kicks off 'Stranger Things' press tour after filing harassment claims against David Harbour

Blake Lively seeks court action against ‘IEWU’ producer amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively seeks court action against ‘IEWU’ producer amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit
The 'Gossip Girl' star’s legal team asked Judge Lewis J. Liman to take action against the film's producer, Jamey Heath

Taylor Swift invests heavily in security after skipping Travis Kelce's game

Taylor Swift invests heavily in security after skipping Travis Kelce's game
The pop star has only attended Travis Kelce's home games at Arrowhead Stadium this season amid security concerns

Kris marks 'best daughter' Kendall Jenner 30th birthday with emotional note

Kris marks 'best daughter' Kendall Jenner 30th birthday with emotional note
Kris Jenner is celebrating Kendall Jenner's big day with some throwback clicks from her childhood to adult life

Donna Jean Godchaux, Grateful Dead member dies at 78

Donna Jean Godchaux, Grateful Dead member dies at 78
The singer who lent her voice for backing vocals for Elvis Presley and Percy Sledge has passed away

Katy Perry's ex makes shocking claim about Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry's ex makes shocking claim about Justin Trudeau
The pop icon and Justin Trudeau were first rumoured to date in July when they were spotted together in Montreal

D4vd case: Celeste Rivas' cause of death expected soon amid LAPD silence

D4vd case: Celeste Rivas' cause of death expected soon amid LAPD silence
Celeste Rivas' dismembered body was found in a trunk of the Tesla registered under D4vd's name in early September