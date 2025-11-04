Entertainment

A$AP Rocky honors Rihanna while accepting Fashion Icon Award

Rihanna makes first red carpet apperance after baby birth to support A$AP Rocky at CFDA Awards 2025

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
A$AP Rocky has paid a touching tribute to Rihanna while accepting the Fashion Icon Award.

On Monday, the Diamonds singer made the first red carpet appearance at the CFDA Awards 2025 after welcoming her third baby.

The romantic couple became the first to have both received the honor.

In his acceptance speech, A$AP said, "I just wanna say, it’s a real honor to be the recipient of this award.”

The rapper added, “Babygirl, I love you, boo, Remember I told you, I said, ‘you inspire me. I’m gonna win that shit one day.’ And look! We did it, baby!” We’re emotional.”

For the red carpet appearance, A$AP oped for a Chanel suit, with a butter yellow V-neck knit layered under an oversized dark gray jacket, rolled up to reveal a white lining. 

He accessorised the look with Briony Raymond jewelry chunky diamonds and a gold necklace.

Meanwhile, Rihanna exuded glam and timeless beauty in a navy blue Alaïa trench and funky white trousers that tucked into her heels.

This prestigious award was first introduced back in 2002. It has previously been given to the likes of Lady Gaga, Kate Moss, Nicole Kidman, Zendaya, Serena Williams, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Naomi Campbell and more. 

