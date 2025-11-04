Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence after David Harbour harassment claims

  • By Hafsa Noor
Millie Bobby Brown has shared the first message after filing harassment and bullying claims against co-star David Harbour.

On Monday, November 3, the Enola Holmes star posted an Instagram Story with a surprising message.

She announced kicking off Stranger Things “press” tour with Noah Schnapp.

In the shared story, Millie looked polished in a black blazer and matching skirt, complemented by her hair pulled back in a sleek bun.

She can be seen scaring co-star Noah as he arrives recording himself on phone.The caption of the post read, “Press begin with @noahschnapp.”

Millie’s press tour comes after she filed shocking claims against David.

A source told Radar Online, "Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months.”

"It will be a theatrical event. Nothing is going to overshadow this, not even the leading man's private life,” added the insider.

Following Millie’s official complaint, the Hellboy actor faces an internal inquiry at Netflix.

For those unversed, Stranger Things Season 5 is set to release in three installments, with Part 1 dropping later this month on November 26.

