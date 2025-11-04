Entertainment

Taylor Swift invests heavily in security after skipping Travis Kelce's game

The pop star has only attended Travis Kelce's home games at Arrowhead Stadium this season amid security concerns

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Taylor Swift invests heavily in security after skipping Travis Kelces game
Taylor Swift invests heavily in security after skipping Travis Kelce's game

Taylor Swift is not holding back when it comes to her privacy and security!

The Bad Blood hitmaker skipped fiancé Travis Kelce' clash with the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, on Sunday and was spotted at Morriston Airport in New Jersey.

Swift, who was dressed down in a black top and grey sweatpants, was initially covered with umbrellas as she made her way down from her private plane and then drove to the members-only gym DOGPOUND located near her $80M Tribeca compound in Manhattan.

Her public sighting came after The US Sun reported that she's "spending an extra $2M on security amid fears for her safety."

The 14-time Grammy winner and her fiancé are now spending a total of "$8M on their security teams to ensure protection at NFL games and elsewhere."

Swift has not attended any away games this NFL season and is reported to feel "100% safe and comfortable" at the Kansas City Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri.

However, even inside the 36-year-old NFL tight end's home stadium, the Love Story hid behind a large screen on September 14, as an extra precaution.

On September 22, Taylor Swift was granted a five-year restraining order against Colorado man Brian Jason Wagner, whom she alleged repeatedly showed up to her LA home and claimed she had his baby.

"Taylor has wanted to feel much more protected this year with her security, especially with her current stalker issues," a source told Daily Mail last Tuesday.

They added, "She doesn't want her whereabouts known every minute of the day. She wants to be safe and she wants her family and friends to be safe."

Besides that, the Kansas City Chiefs are next scheduled to compete against the Denver Broncos at the Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on November 16, which Taylor will likely skip.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Kris marks 'best daughter' Kendall Jenner 30th birthday with emotional note

Kris marks 'best daughter' Kendall Jenner 30th birthday with emotional note
Kris Jenner is celebrating Kendall Jenner's big day with some throwback clicks from her childhood to adult life

Donna Jean Godchaux, Grateful Dead member dies at 78

Donna Jean Godchaux, Grateful Dead member dies at 78
The singer who lent her voice for backing vocals for Elvis Presley and Percy Sledge has passed away

Katy Perry's ex makes shocking claim about Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry's ex makes shocking claim about Justin Trudeau
The pop icon and Justin Trudeau were first rumoured to date in July when they were spotted together in Montreal

D4vd case: Celeste Rivas' cause of death expected soon amid LAPD silence

D4vd case: Celeste Rivas' cause of death expected soon amid LAPD silence
Celeste Rivas' dismembered body was found in a trunk of the Tesla registered under D4vd's name in early September

Big Sean, Jhené Aiko break up for second time after decade-long romance

Big Sean, Jhené Aiko break up for second time after decade-long romance
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean, who share a three-year-old son, have decided to part ways after 10 years of romance

Shakira posts mesmerizing glimpses from Colombia show with sweet message

Shakira posts mesmerizing glimpses from Colombia show with sweet message
The ‘Soltera’ singer wraps Colombia leg of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour with heartwarming note

Sydney Sweeney says she’s ‘completely changed’ amid Scooter Braun romance

Sydney Sweeney says she’s ‘completely changed’ amid Scooter Braun romance
The ‘Christy’ actress reflects on her feelings amid her whirlwind romance with Scooter Braun

Justin Bieber dishes details about ‘touring’ plans amid new music rumours

Justin Bieber dishes details about ‘touring’ plans amid new music rumours
Justin Bieber breaks silence on his tour plans ahead of new album release

Jennifer Lawrence makes heart-shattering confession about her mental turmoil

Jennifer Lawrence makes heart-shattering confession about her mental turmoil
The ‘No Hard Feelings’ actress recounts emotional personal experience as she promotes her new film ‘Die My Love’

Bianca Censori breaks cover after subtle dig at Kim Kardashian's SKIMS

Bianca Censori breaks cover after subtle dig at Kim Kardashian's SKIMS
Bianca Censori snubs Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS with unexpected Instagarm return

Heidi Klum's top 10 jaw-dropping Halloween transformations ever

Heidi Klum's top 10 jaw-dropping Halloween transformations ever
From Jessica Rabbit to Medusa: 10 outrageous costumes that prove she’s the ‘Queen of Spooky Season’

Jacob Elordi steps out for lunch date with mystery woman after Olivia split

Jacob Elordi steps out for lunch date with mystery woman after Olivia split
Jacob Elordi's rumoured new flame looks uncannily like ex-girlfriend Olivia Jade