Taylor Swift invests heavily in security after skipping Travis Kelce's game

Taylor Swift is not holding back when it comes to her privacy and security!
The Bad Blood hitmaker skipped fiancé Travis Kelce' clash with the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, on Sunday and was spotted at Morriston Airport in New Jersey.
Swift, who was dressed down in a black top and grey sweatpants, was initially covered with umbrellas as she made her way down from her private plane and then drove to the members-only gym DOGPOUND located near her $80M Tribeca compound in Manhattan.
Her public sighting came after The US Sun reported that she's "spending an extra $2M on security amid fears for her safety."
The 14-time Grammy winner and her fiancé are now spending a total of "$8M on their security teams to ensure protection at NFL games and elsewhere."
Swift has not attended any away games this NFL season and is reported to feel "100% safe and comfortable" at the Kansas City Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri.
However, even inside the 36-year-old NFL tight end's home stadium, the Love Story hid behind a large screen on September 14, as an extra precaution.
On September 22, Taylor Swift was granted a five-year restraining order against Colorado man Brian Jason Wagner, whom she alleged repeatedly showed up to her LA home and claimed she had his baby.
"Taylor has wanted to feel much more protected this year with her security, especially with her current stalker issues," a source told Daily Mail last Tuesday.
They added, "She doesn't want her whereabouts known every minute of the day. She wants to be safe and she wants her family and friends to be safe."
Besides that, the Kansas City Chiefs are next scheduled to compete against the Denver Broncos at the Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on November 16, which Taylor will likely skip.