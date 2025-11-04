Kim Kardashian shares devastating lesson that taught her to trust ‘instinct’

Kim Kardashian has opened up about a painful journey of trusting her own “instincts.”
The SKIMS founder revealed that at one point during her law career, she started trusting Chat GPT a lot instead of her own self.
During her appearance for Vanity Fair's lie detector test interview series, Kim revealed she used the AI tool for "legal advice."
The reality TV star said, "When I need to know the answer to a question, I'll take a picture and snap it and put it in there. It has made me fail tests all the time, And then I'll get mad and I'll yell at it. And then it'll say back to me, 'This is just teaching you to trust your own instincts. So you knew the answer all along.' "
Kanye West's ex-wife added, "But they need to do better because I'm leaning to them to really help me and she is teaching me a life lesson and then becoming my therapist to tell me why I need to believe in myself after they got the answer wrong. It's like a thing.”
Kim Kardashian completed her law program on May 21, 2025.
She studied for six years through California's Law Office Study Program.