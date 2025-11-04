Entertainment

Kim Kardashian shares devastating lesson that taught her to trust ‘instinct’

Kim Kardashian points finger at ChatGPT after failing law exam

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Kim Kardashian shares devastating lesson that taught her to trust ‘instinct’
Kim Kardashian shares devastating lesson that taught her to trust ‘instinct’

Kim Kardashian has opened up about a painful journey of trusting her own “instincts.”

The SKIMS founder revealed that at one point during her law career, she started trusting Chat GPT a lot instead of her own self.

During her appearance for Vanity Fair's lie detector test interview series, Kim revealed she used the AI tool for "legal advice."

The reality TV star said, "When I need to know the answer to a question, I'll take a picture and snap it and put it in there. It has made me fail tests all the time, And then I'll get mad and I'll yell at it. And then it'll say back to me, 'This is just teaching you to trust your own instincts. So you knew the answer all along.' "

Kanye West's ex-wife added, "But they need to do better because I'm leaning to them to really help me and she is teaching me a life lesson and then becoming my therapist to tell me why I need to believe in myself after they got the answer wrong. It's like a thing.”

Kim Kardashian completed her law program on May 21, 2025. 

She studied for six years through California's Law Office Study Program.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Oscar nominee Diane Ladd, star of 'Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore', dies at 89

Oscar nominee Diane Ladd, star of 'Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore', dies at 89
Laura Dern confirmed the death of her mother Diane Ladd, an Oscar-nominated actress

Jonathan Bailey reacts to '2025’s Sexiest Man Alive' title: 'The honor of a lifetime'

Jonathan Bailey reacts to '2025’s Sexiest Man Alive' title: 'The honor of a lifetime'
The 'Bridgerton' star earned the title of 'PEOPLE' magazine’s '2025 Sexiest Man Alive'

Kendall Jenner receives sweet birthday wishes from ‘big sis’ Kourtney, Khloé

Kendall Jenner receives sweet birthday wishes from ‘big sis’ Kourtney, Khloé
Khloé Kardashian posts pictures from private birthday bash for Kendall Jenner 30th birthday

A$AP Rocky honors Rihanna while accepting Fashion Icon Award

A$AP Rocky honors Rihanna while accepting Fashion Icon Award
Rihanna makes first red carpet apperance after baby birth to support A$AP Rocky at CFDA Awards 2025

Gigi Hadid gives fans glimpse into fall adventures with daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid gives fans glimpse into fall adventures with daughter Khai
Gigi Hadid shares her daughter Khai with her former boyfriend Zayn Malik

Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence after David Harbour harassment claims

Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence after David Harbour harassment claims
Millie Bobby Brown kicks off 'Stranger Things' press tour after filing harassment claims against David Harbour

Blake Lively seeks court action against ‘IEWU’ producer amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively seeks court action against ‘IEWU’ producer amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit
The 'Gossip Girl' star’s legal team asked Judge Lewis J. Liman to take action against the film's producer, Jamey Heath

Taylor Swift invests heavily in security after skipping Travis Kelce's game

Taylor Swift invests heavily in security after skipping Travis Kelce's game
The pop star has only attended Travis Kelce's home games at Arrowhead Stadium this season amid security concerns

Kris marks 'best daughter' Kendall Jenner 30th birthday with emotional note

Kris marks 'best daughter' Kendall Jenner 30th birthday with emotional note
Kris Jenner is celebrating Kendall Jenner's big day with some throwback clicks from her childhood to adult life

Donna Jean Godchaux, Grateful Dead member dies at 78

Donna Jean Godchaux, Grateful Dead member dies at 78
The singer who lent her voice for backing vocals for Elvis Presley and Percy Sledge has passed away

Katy Perry's ex makes shocking claim about Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry's ex makes shocking claim about Justin Trudeau
The pop icon and Justin Trudeau were first rumoured to date in July when they were spotted together in Montreal

D4vd case: Celeste Rivas' cause of death expected soon amid LAPD silence

D4vd case: Celeste Rivas' cause of death expected soon amid LAPD silence
Celeste Rivas' dismembered body was found in a trunk of the Tesla registered under D4vd's name in early September