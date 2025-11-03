Katy Perry's ex makes shocking claim about Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's unexpected romance is a hot topic, and the singer's rumoured ex, DJ Diplo, has also decided to weigh in on the newly confirmed relationship with a wild claim.
Romantic relationship between Katy and Justin have been speculated for some months, but the couple made their relationship official while celebrating the Firework singer's 41st birthday in Paris, last week.
DJ Diplo appeared on a podcast, Smart Girl Dumb Questions, to talk about his music career with the host, Nayeema Raza.
However, the episode has now gone viral, weeks after its original release, due to his comment about his ex, Katy Perry, and her new beau, Justin Trudeau.
The topic came up when the Grammy-winning DJ was discussing Montreal with Raza, referring to it as a "horny" place.
While further discussing a politician, a music producer pointed out, "Now, Katy Perry is dating Justin Trudeau." "Pretty fire," he noted.
Raza responded that she was aware of the news and said, "I know so many people who like kind of," when Diplo interjected and said, "Dated Katy Perry, like me."
Clarifying that she meant the former Canadian prime minister, Diplo cheekily replied, "Oh, I did date Trudeau too." He then further added, "That was a weird one though. Because I'm just, I'm not in the positions."
However, later, the channel clarified in the comment section that Diplo did not date Justin. Replying to a fan question, the channel penned, "lol!! no that part was a joke."
Katy Perry and DJ Diplo romance:
DJ Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, was first romantically linked with the Dark Horse crooner in 2014 at Coachella.
As per Billboard, Katy Perry talked about him in 2017 while playing a game with James Corden on the Witness World Wide live stream.
She ranked him as her third-best lover after Orlando Bloom and John Mayer. However, their brief relationship ended the following year.