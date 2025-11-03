Entertainment

Katy Perry's ex makes shocking claim about Justin Trudeau

The pop icon and Justin Trudeau were first rumoured to date in July when they were spotted together in Montreal

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Katy Perrys ex makes shocking claim about Justin Trudeau
Katy Perry's ex makes shocking claim about Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's unexpected romance is a hot topic, and the singer's rumoured ex, DJ Diplo, has also decided to weigh in on the newly confirmed relationship with a wild claim.

Romantic relationship between Katy and Justin have been speculated for some months, but the couple made their relationship official while celebrating the Firework singer's 41st birthday in Paris, last week.

DJ Diplo appeared on a podcast, Smart Girl Dumb Questions, to talk about his music career with the host, Nayeema Raza. 

However, the episode has now gone viral, weeks after its original release, due to his comment about his ex, Katy Perry, and her new beau, Justin Trudeau.

The topic came up when the Grammy-winning DJ was discussing Montreal with Raza, referring to it as a "horny" place.

While further discussing a politician, a music producer pointed out, "Now, Katy Perry is dating Justin Trudeau." "Pretty fire," he noted.

Raza responded that she was aware of the news and said, "I know so many people who like kind of," when Diplo interjected and said, "Dated Katy Perry, like me."

Clarifying that she meant the former Canadian prime minister, Diplo cheekily replied, "Oh, I did date Trudeau too." He then further added, "That was a weird one though. Because I'm just, I'm not in the positions."

However, later, the channel clarified in the comment section that Diplo did not date Justin. Replying to a fan question, the channel penned, "lol!! no that part was a joke."

Katy Perry and DJ Diplo romance:

DJ Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, was first romantically linked with the Dark Horse crooner in 2014 at Coachella.

As per Billboard, Katy Perry talked about him in 2017 while playing a game with James Corden on the Witness World Wide live stream. 

She ranked him as her third-best lover after Orlando Bloom and John Mayer. However, their brief relationship ended the following year. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

D4vd case: Celeste Rivas' cause of death expected soon amid LAPD silence

D4vd case: Celeste Rivas' cause of death expected soon amid LAPD silence
Celeste Rivas' dismembered body was found in a trunk of the Tesla registered under D4vd's name in early September

Big Sean, Jhené Aiko break up for second time after decade-long romance

Big Sean, Jhené Aiko break up for second time after decade-long romance
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean, who share a three-year-old son, have decided to part ways after 10 years of romance

Shakira posts mesmerizing glimpses from Colombia show with sweet message

Shakira posts mesmerizing glimpses from Colombia show with sweet message
The ‘Soltera’ singer wraps Colombia leg of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour with heartwarming note

Sydney Sweeney says she’s ‘completely changed’ amid Scooter Braun romance

Sydney Sweeney says she’s ‘completely changed’ amid Scooter Braun romance
The ‘Christy’ actress reflects on her feelings amid her whirlwind romance with Scooter Braun

Justin Bieber dishes details about ‘touring’ plans amid new music rumours

Justin Bieber dishes details about ‘touring’ plans amid new music rumours
Justin Bieber breaks silence on his tour plans ahead of new album release

Jennifer Lawrence makes heart-shattering confession about her mental turmoil

Jennifer Lawrence makes heart-shattering confession about her mental turmoil
The ‘No Hard Feelings’ actress recounts emotional personal experience as she promotes her new film ‘Die My Love’

Bianca Censori breaks cover after subtle dig at Kim Kardashian's SKIMS

Bianca Censori breaks cover after subtle dig at Kim Kardashian's SKIMS
Bianca Censori snubs Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS with unexpected Instagarm return

Heidi Klum's top 10 jaw-dropping Halloween transformations ever

Heidi Klum's top 10 jaw-dropping Halloween transformations ever
From Jessica Rabbit to Medusa: 10 outrageous costumes that prove she’s the ‘Queen of Spooky Season’

Jacob Elordi steps out for lunch date with mystery woman after Olivia split

Jacob Elordi steps out for lunch date with mystery woman after Olivia split
Jacob Elordi's rumoured new flame looks uncannily like ex-girlfriend Olivia Jade

Sydney Sweeney breaks silence after meeting ex Davino amid Scooter Braun dating

Sydney Sweeney breaks silence after meeting ex Davino amid Scooter Braun dating
The ‘Christy’ actress was caught catching up with her ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino amid relationship with Scooter Braun

Cardi B channels Taylor Swift energy in NFL debut to cheer Stefon Diggs

Cardi B channels Taylor Swift energy in NFL debut to cheer Stefon Diggs
The ‘Am I the Drama?’ rapper makes her NFL debut as she cheers on her boyfriend Stefon Diggs at Gillette Stadium

Selena Gomez makes unexpected mental health confession after marriage

Selena Gomez makes unexpected mental health confession after marriage
Selena Gomez reevals how she tackles mental health challanges after wedding with Benny Blanco