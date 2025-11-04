Gigi Hadid gives fans glimpse into fall adventures with daughter Khai

Entertainment

  By Javeria Ahmed
Gigi Hadid is soaking up autumn with her daughter, Khai.

The Victoria Secret supermodel shared a series of cozy fall photos on Instagram, capturing heartwarming moments with her 4-year-old and reflecting on how quickly time passes.

In a shared post, Hadid posted snaps of Khai on a chocolate-theme ride at Hershey Park and saying hello to her grandma, Yolanda Hadid.

Following in the footsteps of her mom and aunt Bella Hadid, little Khai is seen horseback riding, perched on a brown horse while admiring the picturesque Pennsylvania landscape.

The last image of Khai showed her in a pink, Hello Kitty-themed outfit sitting beside a dog and pumpkins.

“... and then it was fall !" Hadid captioned the snaps, adding, "Time flies.”


Notably, Hadid shared snippets of life with her little one, but she’s careful to preserve Khai’s privacy and anonymity.

Previously , Hadid opened up about the co-parenting of Khai with Zayn Malik, in Vogue's April 2025 issue, “We help each other out and have each other’s backs.”

“There is the hard part of the world knowing this much, and thinking they know everything,” Hadid added.

The model noted, “And at the end of the day, we’re not interested in giving everyone our whole story. What we are interested in is raising our daughter together, with so much respect for each other, and not just as co-parents, but what we’ve been through together.”

Hadid shares Khai with the One Direction alum and they have co-parented Khai since their split in 2021. 

