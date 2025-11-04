Entertainment

Blake Lively seeks court action against ‘IEWU’ producer amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit

The 'Gossip Girl' star’s legal team asked Judge Lewis J. Liman to 'sanction' the film's producer, Jamey Heath

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Blake Lively has accused a producer of the film It Ends With Us of withholding a sensitive video.

The Gossip Girl star’s legal team shared that the sensitive materials are being withheld in her sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

According to a letter obtained by PEOPLE on Monday, Lively's attorneys questioned Judge Lewis J. Liman to "sanction" the film's producer, Jamey Heath, accusing that he has failed to give "certain materials" that he was ordered to hand over by September 2.

Specifically, Lively, 38, referenced "the video Mr. Heath showed Ms. Lively on the set of the Film of his fully nude wife during the birth of their child during an at-home birth."

Lively claimed in the filing that she was shown the alleged video "without warning or consent."

The mother-of-four stated that Heath only turned over a three-minute clip, which she insists isn’t the same footage she was shown. 

She added that despite weeks of denial, Heath later acknowledged the video during a recent deposition.

"Yet, Mr. Heath's counsel has refused to produce any further video on the sole basis that, in their view, the Order Compelling Production should be read exceedingly narrowly and does not require Mr. Heath to produce it," the Green Lantern alum continued, adding, "Not so."

Lively reiterated that Heath allegedly showed her the video on the set "without her consent or warning in the workplace."

It is "plainly improper" for him to argue that "the small excerpt" he shared is the same footage he showed Lively, "when it does not comport whatsoever with her memory," the letter reads.

She accused Heath of deliberately withholding key evidence, preventing her from addressing it during his deposition.

A Simple Favour star asked the judge to compel him to hand over all birth-related footage within three days and bar him from testifying about it.

To note, Blake Lively’s 2024 lawsuit also accused Baldoni and Heath of “disturbing” and “unprofessional” conduct, including oversharing sexual details and entering her trailer uninvited.

Advertisement

