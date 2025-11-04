Kendall Jenner receives sweet birthday wishes from ‘big sis’ Kourtney, Khloé

Kendall Jenner has receive emotional birthday wishes from “big” sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian.
On Monday night, the Vogue supermodel celebrated her big day with a private birthday bash alongside family.
Following the birthday party, Khloé and Kourtney paid a tribute to their “little sister” via Instagram.
The Poosh founder penned, “Kenny my love! Queen of the world! I can’t believe you are 30! Love and laughter forever and ever, Your little big sis.”
Meanwhile, Khloé posted birthday from the birthday party and wrote a heartwarming note for her “baby sister.”
She stated, “To my baby sister, my forever girl, happy 30th birthday. I can’t believe you’re thirty. It feels impossible and yet, here you are; more radiant, grounded, and beautifully you than ever before. Something I’ve always admired and respected about you is how deeply and unapologetically you live in your truth.”
The Good American founder added, “In a world where so many try to fit in or please others, you’ve always just been yourself. Effortlessly, courageously, authentically YOU. You do what makes your heart happy, and yet you still move through life with the most selfless, giving spirit.”
Kendall was joined by Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Khloé and her friends for the 30th birthday bash.