10 most glamorous European Royals you’ve never heard of

Beyond the highly publicized British monarchy, Europe has numerous regal figures who exude glamorous style, effortless charm, and quiet influence, often without garnering constant spotlight.
These glamorous figures may not make headlines daily, but their lives are filled with equal charm and royal responsibilities.
They also play key roles in diplomacy and culture along with maintaining a modern approach as by having a strong presence on Instagram, giving the public a glimpse into their royal lives.
Despite their growing popularity, they still manage to maintain privacy so they could enjoy their private lives along with fulfilling royal roles.
Here’s a list of stunning European royals you’ve probably never heard of, but definitely should know.
Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark
Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark is the eldest child and only daughter of Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece.
A New York-based socialite and model, Maria-Olympia stunned royal fans with her stylish red carpet appearances and her lavish life on Instagram.
Princess Charlotte Casiraghi (Monaco)
Charlotte Casiraghi is the granddaughter of Princess Grace Kelly and daughter of Princess Caroline of Hanover.
She is an epitome of intellectual as she’s a philosophy graduate, a competitive show jumper and equestrian.
Pauline Ducruet (Monaco)
Pauline Ducruet is a daughter of Princess Stéphanie of Monaco and granddaughter of Princess Grace Kelly.
The royal served as fashion designer and founder of her own gender-neutral brand, Alter.
Princess Talita von Fürstenberg
Princess Talita von Fürstenberg is a granddaughter of fashion icon Diane von Fürstenberg and daughter of Prince Alexander von Fürstenberg.
She is known for her budding fashionista and socialite as she often models for her grandmother’s brand and has a fresh, youthful, and vibrant style.
Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg
Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg is the only daughter of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg.
Princess Alexandra has a very elegant vibe to the Grand Ducal family as she’s actively involved in humanitarian work and environmental causes.
Princess Marie of Denmark
Princess Marie of Denmark is the wife of Prince Joachim of Denmark, who is Queen Margrethe II's youngest son.
Marie is known for her impeccable taste and friendly demeanor and a key part of Danish Royal Family.
Princess Alexandra of Hanover
Princess Alexandra of Hanover is a daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco and Prince Ernst August of Hanover. She holds royal titles through both parents.
Alexandra is a competitive figure skater and has a graceful style that makes her a standout at public events.
Princess Claire of Luxembourg
Princess Claire of Luxembourg is the wife of Prince Félix of Luxembourg.
By profession she is a research bioethicist with a refined and modern sense of style which is reflected in her royal duties.
Princess Sofia of Sweden
Princess Sofia of Sweden is the wife of Prince Carl Philip of Sweden.
She is a former model and reality TV participant and known for her dedicated role in the Swdish Royal family.
Princess Maria-Anunciata of Liechtenstein
Princess Maria-Anunciata of Liechtenstein is the daughter of Prince Nikolaus of Liechtenstein and Princess Margaretha of Luxembourg.
She lives a relatively private life but she turned heads with her incredibly chic wedding in Vienna.