Earl Spencer reflects on family estate amid girlfriend, ex-wife's fallout

Charles Earl Spencer has shared some historical insights about his family amid escalating tensions between his current girlfriend and his ex-wife.  

The younger brother of late Princess Diana took to his Instagram on Thursday, July 24, to share a delightful image of his family estate, Althorp, with thousands of his followers.

Earl Spencer, who is also a maternal uncle of Prince William and Prince Harry, revealed in his post that the residence’s ironstones have turned "golden brown" in the summer sun.

He continued, "The Stables were built in c.1730 by another Charles Spencer. He inherited @althorphouse first, and had grand and ambitious plans for the place: he was going to throw out two extra wings to greatly extend the size of the present structure."

P.C: Chalres Earl Spencer's Instagram handle 

"But then he also inherited @blenheimpalace and chose - understandably! - to live there instead. Charles’s younger brother, the Hon John Spencer, then took over Althorp" the 61-year-old British peer captioned.

The father-of-six disclosed that for over seven generations, John Spencer’s lucky descendants have enjoyed the Stables as a beautiful and important part of the Althorp estate.

This update comes after a report claimed that Charles Earl Spencer’s former flame and ex-wife were allegedly involved in a messy £2 million legal battle.

GB News reported that Earl Spencer’s girlfriend, Catrine Jarman, whom he began dating last year, accused his then-partner, Karen Spencer, of misusing private medical information. 

In her October 2024 filing, Catrine claimed that she revealed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in an old interview to shut the constant speculations which has been misused by Karen, with whom Earl parted ways in 2024. 

As of now, Charles Earl Spencer has not issued any statement over the ongoing fallout between his current flame and ex-wife.  

