King Charles’ new photo paints strong picture of ailing monarch

King Charles, who is battling cancer, looked regal in the newly released picture.
On July 25, the Royal Collection Trust posted a picture of the British monarch from his coronation in 2023.
The photo, which was taken by a royal photographer Hugo Burnand, showed His Majesty sitting on his throne, wearing the St. Edward’s Crown and holding onto the golden orb.
“As part of our season of events celebrating the exhibition Royal Portraits: A Century of Photography,” the caption of the Instagram post read.
It continued, “Join us for an intimate glimpse behind the camera as exhibition curator Alessandro Nasini chats with royal photographer Hugo Burnand about his career and work, including photographing The King's Coronation in 2023.”
Royal fans rushed to the comments section to express their love and devotion for Charles.
A fan commented, “May God bless King Charles and Queen Camilla of Great Britain, all members of the British royal family and all members of the British government and parliament, all Catholics and all Christians, all of the above people have good health and a happy life!”
Another fan wrote, “May God bless King Charles and Princess Kate of Great Britain to recover immediately! May the Lord bless us!May the world be peaceful!Amen!”
The highly-anticipated exhibition, which will feature King Charles’ portrait, is set to take place on August 15 at The King's Gallery, Edinburgh.
Notably, Royal Portraits: A Century of Photography exhibition tickets are available on the website.