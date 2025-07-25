Lady Kitty Spencer receives adorable gift from daughter on special occasion

Lady Kitty Spencer receives adorable gift from daughter on special occasion


A touching handmade gift from their little girl made Lady Kitty Spencer and Michael Lewis’s special occasion even more memorable.

On Thursday, July 24, Princess Diana’s niece and her husband marked four years of their marriage and the milestone moment became an unforgettable one with a precious handmade gift from their 2-year-old daughter, Athena.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on the same day, Lady Kitty shared a photograph featuring an adorable hand-crafted art made by her mini-me.

“Work of art from the tiny person,” she sweetly captioned.

The touching art piece featured two handprints in red and pink, likely from Kitty and Michael, which were transformed into swans with hand-drawn eyes, beaks on the thumbs, and feet at the base.

Surrounding the beautiful artwork were a couple of red heart and Disney princesses stickers, including Cinderella, Rapunzel, and Bella.

“HAPPY ANNIVERSARY MAMA & DADA,” read a cutely written text on the chart paper.

P.C. Instagram/kitty.spencer
P.C. Instagram/kitty.spencer

Who is Lady Kitty Spencer?

Lady Kitty Spencer, born on December 28, 1990, is the eldest child of Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, and niece of late Princess Diana.

By profession, she is a model and artistocrat.

When did Lady Kitty Spencer and Michael Lewis get married?

Lady Kitty Spencer and Michael Lewis tied the knot on July 24, 2021 in Frascati at the Villa Aldobrandini.

How many kids Lady Kitty Spencer has with Michael Lewis?

Lady Kitty Spencer and Michael Lewis are parents to a daughter, Athena, whom they welcomed on April 29, 2023.

The British model also has three adult stepchildren from her husband’s previous marriage.

What is the age gap between Lady Kitty Spencer and Michael Lewis?

Lady Kitty Spencer and Michael Lewis have an age gap of 32 years, according to the Daily Mail.

