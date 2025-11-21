Sci-Tech

WhatsApp releases Instagram-Notes like feature

The latest feature can be used to share the recent updates in your life, and serve as a conversation starter

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
WhatsApp has launched its own variant of a status update feature, similar to Instagram Notes.

Similar to Instagram's feature, WhatsApp users will be able to post short text updates that others can see.

Originally launched before the instant-messaging app focussed on private, and secure messaging.

Previously, it allowed users to share brief updates about themselves.

With this significant relaunch, WhatsApp is making the “About” status more visible. Your update will appear at the top of one-on-one chats and on user profiles.

Moreover, people can click on the update inside a chat to reply directly to it.

By default, WhatsApp’s About status will disappear after 24 hours, similar to the Instagram Notes. Users can, however, change the timer to make it stay visible longer. Users can select whether their update is visible only to their contacts or to a broader audience.

The feature is currently easier than Instagram Notes that supports looping videos and enables sharing currently playing music. However, if users embrace the updated About feature, WhatsApp may bring several improvements in the near future.

