Perplexity rolls out Comet AI browser for Android users 

In a significant update, Perplexity has released its Comet AI browser for Android, offering smart browsing experience to all users.
Similar to the desktop variant, the Android app incorporates Perplexity’s built-in AI agent, enabling users to ask questions regarding the content open in their tabs.
With this update, users will receive quick explanations, summaries, and answers without leaving the page you’re on.
The Comet browser is particularly designed to streamline how people browse and read information online. Rather than switching between pages, the AI-powered agent assesses whatever is on the screen and offers instant insights.
The San Francisco-based AI search company aims to make mobile browsing more efficient, particularly for users who take in plenty of information and multitask across different tabs.
The Android release diversifies to Comet after its earlier availability on desktop.
Perplexity stated, "Comet also remembers your open tabs and what you’re working on, so it can give quick answers that fit what you’re doing. Ask questions or get summaries right on any webpage. You don’t have to leave the page or switch apps, just tap and get what you want."
Apart from this, the company is gearing up to bring a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge features to the AI browser, including a conversational agent that can browse across sites and take actions, and generating shortcuts for the agents to take quick actions.