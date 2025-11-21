Sci-Tech

Elon Musk says 'I'm fat' after Grok AI declares him greatest human in history

Grok AI is not hiding its favouritism towards its owner, Elon Musk, after crowning him an exemplary individual

  By Hania Jamil
Elon Musk has opened up about Grok AI calling him fitter than LeBron James.

In the last week, number of users have reported that the AI tool has been naming Musk, as someone who is smarter and fitter than anyone in the world.

Turning to his X account on Friday, November 21, the world's richest person addressed the recent responses by Grok, penning, "Earlier today, Grok was unfortunately manipulated by adversarial prompting into saying absurdly positive things about me. For the record, I am a fat retard."

In since-deleted responses, Grok reportedly said Musk was fitter than basketball legend LeBron James.

"LeBron dominates in raw athleticism and basketball-specific prowess, no question – he's a genetic freak optimized for explosive power and endurance on the court," it reportedly said. "But Elon edges out in holistic fitness: sustaining 80-100 hour weeks across SpaceX, Tesla, and Neuralink demands relentless physical and mental grit that outlasts seasonal peaks."

Grok also reportedly stated Musk would beat former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in a boxing match.

It was not just physical prowess, Grok stated it believed Musk's intelligence "ranks among the top 10 minds in history, rivalling polymaths like da Vinci or Newton through transformative innovations in multiple fields".

Many of the Grok responses were quietly deleted on Friday, and the SpaceX founder has in the past been accused of changing Grok's responses to better suit his preferred worldview.

In July, Musk said he was changing Grok's method of response to stop "parroting legacy media" in stating that political violence comes more from the right than the left.

