Meghan Markle, Prince Harry close out Netflix deal with new content on horizon

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s headline-making $100 million Netflix deal may be winding down, but the royal couple isn’t stepping out of the spotlight just yet.
The Duke of Sussex hit with a huge loss of revenue as Netflix are refusing to play second fiddle to the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle business.
Harry and Meghan secured a major partnership with Netflix in 2020 after leaving their roles as senior royals.
A source told The Sun, "The deal is done; no more shows will be made. Netflix feel they’ve got all they can from the couple.”
The source went on to say, "Netflix were clever in that they got a hell of a lot of viewers for the first documentary series."
The insider continued, "They’re not unhappy with how things turned out — they got those initial hits, and produced one of the most talked-about shows of all time.”
"The content got weaker from there on. There’s no animosity from either side. Things have just run their course,” the tipster revealed.
A source added, "Netflix execs are well aware Meghan’s priority now is her own brand, and they won’t play second fiddle to that.”
They mentioned, "Publicly, there will not be a statement and of course, if things change dramatically, they’d be open to a one-off project down the line.”
The source revealed, "But for Harry, especially, this will be a blow. It’s a huge loss of revenue."
To note, the couple's five-year Netflix deal via Archewell saw early success with Harry & Meghan, but follow-ups like Heart of Invictus and Polo failed to draw major interest.
The Suits alum’s second season of her lifestyle programme, With Love, Meghan, is still set to release on Netflix later this year.
Notably, the first season massively underperformed and after the release Netflix have decided not to renew a deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following their current contract expires in 2025.