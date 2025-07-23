Meghan Markle, Prince Harry close out Netflix deal with new content on horizon


Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s headline-making $100 million Netflix deal may be winding down, but the royal couple isn’t stepping out of the spotlight just yet.

The Duke of Sussex hit with a huge loss of revenue as Netflix are refusing to play second fiddle to the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle business.

Harry and Meghan secured a major partnership with Netflix in 2020 after leaving their roles as senior royals.

A source told The Sun, "The deal is done; no more shows will be made. Netflix feel they’ve got all they can from the couple.”

The source went on to say, "Netflix were clever in that they got a hell of a lot of viewers for the first documentary series."

The insider continued, "They’re not unhappy with how things turned out — they got those initial hits, and produced one of the most talked-about shows of all time.”

"The content got weaker from there on. There’s no animosity from either side. Things have just run their course,” the tipster revealed.

A source added, "Netflix execs are well aware Meghan’s priority now is her own brand, and they won’t play second fiddle to that.”

They mentioned, "Publicly, there will not be a statement and of course, if things change dramatically, they’d be open to a one-off project down the line.”

The source revealed, "But for Harry, especially, this will be a blow. It’s a huge loss of revenue."

To note, the couple's five-year Netflix deal via Archewell saw early success with Harry & Meghan, but follow-ups like Heart of Invictus and Polo failed to draw major interest.

The Suits alum’s second season of her lifestyle programme, With Love, Meghan, is still set to release on Netflix later this year.

Notably, the first season massively underperformed and after the release Netflix have decided not to renew a deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following their current contract expires in 2025.

Related
Read more : Royal

Kensington Palace shares Prince William’s message ahead of solo trip

Kensington Palace shares Prince William’s message ahead of solo trip
Prince William set to embark on Switzerland trip to support Lionesses without Kate Middleton

King Charles awards huge honour to key figure after sharing health update

King Charles awards huge honour to key figure after sharing health update
King Charles III gives major health amid cancer in his new appearance

Princess Elisabeth wraps Belgian National Day festivities in Brussels

Princess Elisabeth wraps Belgian National Day festivities in Brussels
Belgian Royal family conclude annual National Day festivities earlier this week

Sarah Ferguson mourns loss of 'dear friend' Ozzy Osbourne

Sarah Ferguson mourns loss of 'dear friend' Ozzy Osbourne
Sarah Ferguson sends condolences to close pal Sharon Osbourne after receiving tragic news

King Charles, Queen Camilla laud Lionesses' historic Euro final milestone

King Charles, Queen Camilla laud Lionesses' historic Euro final milestone
His Majesty joins Queen Camilla, to celebrate the historical achievement of the England women's national football team

King Charles makes rare health admission during Newmarket visit

King Charles makes rare health admission during Newmarket visit
The British monarch is receiving treatment for an unspecified cancer that was diagnosed in early 2024

Princess Anne resumes royal duties at Windsor after 'rift' with Prince William

Princess Anne resumes royal duties at Windsor after 'rift' with Prince William
The Princess Royal attended investiture ceremony at Windsor castle

Prince William and Harry’s cousin’s tragic cause of death revealed

Prince William and Harry’s cousin’s tragic cause of death revealed
The Royal brothers, William and Harry’s cousin Rosie Roche was found dead at her home at the age of 20