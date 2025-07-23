Madonna sparks buzz as she hints at new music from recording session

Madonna sparked excitement across social media after teasing new music from a London studio.
Taking to Instagram account on Tuesday, the Hung Up songstress shared behind-the-scenes snaps that hinted her next era might be closer than anyone expected.
In a shared sneak peek, Madonna dropped the glimpses of her time recording in the studio in London, alongside producer Stuart Price.
The Frozen singer dropped the array of snaps, she was seen in the recording studio, dressed in a lace cami top while busy recording her new tracks.
She was also spotted in a t-shirt which said “Mother” as she strolled around the Big Smoke.
Soon after she dropped the exciting post, her fans flocked to the comment section of the post, to show the anticipation of her upcoming album.
One fan wrote, “Mother is working and werking! If the music is as good as the pics we should all be very excited.”
Another commented, “MOTHER CANT WAIT OMGGGGGG POP GETTING REBIRTHED, So it IS happening. Good grief there is a God!”
The third remarked, “No matter how long it takes to be released, the important thing is to know that Madonna always delivers the best songs, the best albums!”
One more noted, “This has got me soooo HYPEDDD! Making magic! Can’t wait to hear it, so excited!!!”
To note, in February 2025, Madonna confirmed that her upcoming album will be a sequel to her hit 2005 album Confessions On A Dance Floor.