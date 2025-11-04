Blake Lively shares exciting video after Justin Baldoni counter lawsuit dropped 

Blake Lively seemingly takes a sigh of relief as she just released an exciting video after Justin Baldoni's countersuit dropped.
Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, November 3, The Age of Adeline actress shared a video of herself creating her Halloween look with a caption, "Get ready for Halloween with a millennial girl"
The video begins with Blake spraying her hair grey to style them like Ellie Fredricksen, the old lady from Up movie - as Ryan dresses up like Carl.
The It Ends With Us actress concluded her GRWM video with a final look into her and Ryan's characters as Carl and Ellie.
They both struck an adorable pose standing next to each other with Blake holding Ellie's adventure book and Ryan carrying a bunch of balloons.
This video from the Gossip Girl actress came after Justin Baldoni's defamation countersuit against Blake was dismissed by Judge Lewis Liman after the It Ends With Us director's team failed to file an amended complaint.
In a new court order issued by Judge Liman on Sunday, November 2, it was argued that Justin and his co-plaintiff, Wayfarer Studios, missed the deadline to file the amended complaint.
The legal battle between Blake Lively and her costar Justin Baldoni began last year when she filed a harassment on set lawsuit against the latter.
In response Justin filed a defamation case against Blake and her family demanding $400 million in damages - which now has been dropped by the judge.