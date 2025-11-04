Entertainment

Blake Lively shares exciting video after Justin Baldoni counter lawsuit dropped

Blake Lively releases celebratory video with Ryan Reynolds a day after Justin Baldoni's defamation lawsuit dismissed

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Blake Lively shares exciting video after Justin Baldoni counter lawsuit dropped
Blake Lively shares exciting video after Justin Baldoni counter lawsuit dropped 

Blake Lively seemingly takes a sigh of relief as she just released an exciting video after Justin Baldoni's countersuit dropped.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, November 3, The Age of Adeline actress shared a video of herself creating her Halloween look with a caption, "Get ready for Halloween with a millennial girl"

The video begins with Blake spraying her hair grey to style them like Ellie Fredricksen, the old lady from Up movie - as Ryan dresses up like Carl.

The It Ends With Us actress concluded her GRWM video with a final look into her and Ryan's characters as Carl and Ellie.

Blake Lively shares exciting video after Justin Baldoni counter lawsuit dropped

They both struck an adorable pose standing next to each other with Blake holding Ellie's adventure book and Ryan carrying a bunch of balloons.

This video from the Gossip Girl actress came after Justin Baldoni's defamation countersuit against Blake was dismissed by Judge Lewis Liman after the It Ends With Us director's team failed to file an amended complaint.

In a new court order issued by Judge Liman on Sunday, November 2, it was argued that Justin and his co-plaintiff, Wayfarer Studios, missed the deadline to file the amended complaint.

The legal battle between Blake Lively and her costar Justin Baldoni began last year when she filed a harassment on set lawsuit against the latter.

In response Justin filed a defamation case against Blake and her family demanding $400 million in damages - which now has been dropped by the judge.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

'Wicked' cast reacts to Jonathan Bailey's 'Sexiest Man Alive 2025' title

'Wicked' cast reacts to Jonathan Bailey's 'Sexiest Man Alive 2025' title
The 'Bridgerton' star has made history as People's first openly gay Sexiest Man Alive

Sophie Turner’s ex goes public with new flame as she linked to Chris Martin

Sophie Turner’s ex goes public with new flame as she linked to Chris Martin
Peregrine Pearson and Sophie Turner parted ways earlier this year months before dating Chris Martin

Ariana Grande forced to 'deplane' ahead of ‘Wicked: For Good’ premiere

Ariana Grande forced to 'deplane' ahead of ‘Wicked: For Good’ premiere
Ariana Grande makes dissapointment announcement, confirms she won't attend ‘Wicked: For Good’ Brazil premiere

Kim Kardashian pens sweet message for sister Kendall Jenner’s 30th birthday

Kim Kardashian pens sweet message for sister Kendall Jenner’s 30th birthday
Kendall Jenner marked her 30th birthday with a luxurious destination party

Kim Kardashian shares devastating lesson that taught her to trust ‘instinct’

Kim Kardashian shares devastating lesson that taught her to trust ‘instinct’
Kim Kardashian points finger at ChatGPT after failing law exam

Oscar nominee Diane Ladd, star of 'Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore', dies at 89

Oscar nominee Diane Ladd, star of 'Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore', dies at 89
Laura Dern confirmed the death of her mother Diane Ladd, an Oscar-nominated actress

Jonathan Bailey reacts to '2025’s Sexiest Man Alive' title: 'The honor of a lifetime'

Jonathan Bailey reacts to '2025’s Sexiest Man Alive' title: 'The honor of a lifetime'
The 'Bridgerton' star earned the title of 'PEOPLE' magazine’s '2025 Sexiest Man Alive'

Kendall Jenner receives sweet birthday wishes from ‘big sis’ Kourtney, Khloé

Kendall Jenner receives sweet birthday wishes from ‘big sis’ Kourtney, Khloé
Khloé Kardashian posts pictures from private birthday bash for Kendall Jenner 30th birthday

A$AP Rocky honors Rihanna while accepting Fashion Icon Award

A$AP Rocky honors Rihanna while accepting Fashion Icon Award
Rihanna makes first red carpet apperance after baby birth to support A$AP Rocky at CFDA Awards 2025

Gigi Hadid gives fans glimpse into fall adventures with daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid gives fans glimpse into fall adventures with daughter Khai
Gigi Hadid shares her daughter Khai with her former boyfriend Zayn Malik

Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence after David Harbour harassment claims

Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence after David Harbour harassment claims
Millie Bobby Brown kicks off 'Stranger Things' press tour after filing harassment claims against David Harbour

Blake Lively seeks court action against ‘IEWU’ producer amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively seeks court action against ‘IEWU’ producer amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit
The 'Gossip Girl' star’s legal team asked Judge Lewis J. Liman to take action against the film's producer, Jamey Heath