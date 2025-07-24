Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to end up ‘bankrupt’ after ‘dead’ Netflix deal?


Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly heading “for bankruptcy” as their $100 million Netflix deal “is dead.”

As per a report from Radar Online, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s deal with Netflix from 2020 will seemingly end, costing them a loss of millions of dollars in fortune.

The streaming giant has released five shows with the couple under the $100 million contract, the latest one being With Love, Meghan.

A source told the media outlet, "She had everything going for her, name, platform, and publicity, but the viewing numbers for the show were dismal. This deal is dead. Meghan and Harry rely on this deal to sustain upkeep on their $29million mansion and their huge range of staff.”

The insider added, “Without it, and without massively curbing their spending, they could be headed for bankruptcy. There was initial curiosity about them, but that’s evaporated. They have gone from buzzy to background noise."

Meghan, 43, and Harry’s Netflix contract is set to expire in September 2025. The streaming giant will reportedly not renew the $100 million deal.

However, the Duchess of Sussex’s second season of her lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, is still set to release on Netflix later this year.

It is pertinent to note that the royal couple has not released any statement regarding their financial setback or "bankruptcy" rumors.

