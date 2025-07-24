Princess Anne brings ‘treasured confidant’ along during packed Sheffield trip

Princess Anne received quiet support from her “treasured confidant” during trip to Sheffield.

On Wednesday, July 23, the 74-year-old Princess visited the English city, where she undertook a series of key engagements. During the trip, Anne was joined by her one of the most trusted allies, Dolly Maude, the Court Circular stated.

Maude – an experienced NHS maternity nurse – is the lady-in-waiting of Princess Anne and a cherished close friend of her daughter Zara Tindall, serving as both a personal confidante and official aide.

During the visit, the Princess Royal carried out four engagements among which one was a visit to Henderson’s Relish – a condiment sauce produced in South Yorkshire’s Sheffield.

In a video shared online, King Charles’s sister was seen walking alongside Dolly Maude at the factory.

As per GB News, Maude is a “treasured confidant of the Royal Family, having acted as Zara Tindall's maid of honour for her wedding in Edinburgh in 2011.”

She also served as a right-hand woman to Zara and Anne for years, though her role was unofficial.

Moreover, other engagements undertaken by Princess Anne in Sheffield included the inauguration of Horatio’s Garden at the Princess Royal Spinal Cord Injuries Centre at Northern General Hospital and opening of the Gene Therapy Innovation and Manufacturing Centre (GTIMC) at the University of Sheffield.

The Princess also toured the E.ON Blackburn Meadows renewable power station and Sheffield Forgemasters, where she explored sites devoted to green energy, advanced engineering, and local investment in training for industry.

