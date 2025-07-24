King Charles hosts special guests at Windsor ahead of prestigious royal event

King Charles hosts special guests at Windsor ahead of prestigious royal event


King Charles met two key visitors at Windsor Castle for a heartwarming cause.

Ahead of a prestigious exhibition set to take place in London, the British monarch invited two of The King’s Tour artists at his royal residence.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, July 24, the Royal Collection Trust shared a joint post with the official account of the British Royal Family in which they briefed about the special meeting.

In the caption accompanying the heartfelt post, they stated, “We invited two of The King's tour artists to see their works at Windsor Castle, ahead of the exhibition in London, the first time they had been reunited with them since the tours.”

“The King’s Tour Artists, a special display in the Ballroom at Buckingham Palace this summer, features works created by artists on royal overseas tours,” the statement noted.

The post also featured a video that showed the artists, Susannah Fiennes and Philip Butah, entering in the castle, delightfully surprised to see their artworks on display.

A couple of frames in the clip shone spotlights at the beautiful art pieces as Kate Heard, the Trust’s Senior Curator of Prints and Drawings, talked about the inspirations behind them.

The video showcased Susannah’s 1997’s art piece titled Two Yachtsmen on HMY Britannia and Philip’s 2023’s Elephant Sanctuary, Nairobi National Park.

Related
Read more : Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to end up ‘bankrupt’ after ‘dead’ Netflix deal?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to end up ‘bankrupt’ after ‘dead’ Netflix deal?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'rely' on $100 million Netflix deal 'to sustain' their lavish lifestyle

King Charles shares first message after regal appearance with Queen Camilla

King Charles shares first message after regal appearance with Queen Camilla
King Charles gives update after attending Sandringham Flower Show with Queen Camilla on their Norfolk estate

Sarah Ferguson slammed by Ozzy Osbourne in resurfaced clip

Sarah Ferguson slammed by Ozzy Osbourne in resurfaced clip
The Duchess of York wrote a heartfelt message to her 'dear friend' Sharon Osbourne after 'Paranoid' singer's death

Prince Harry’s cousin credits Meghan Markle for bold wedding choice

Prince Harry’s cousin credits Meghan Markle for bold wedding choice
Maddison May Brudenell is the third cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry

King Charles ‘working’ on historic Derby entry in honor of late Queen

King Charles ‘working’ on historic Derby entry in honor of late Queen
The late Queen had a lifelong passion for horses that began in her childhood and continued until her death

Queen Camilla bursts into laughter over fan’s 'painful' royal tattoo

Queen Camilla bursts into laughter over fan’s 'painful' royal tattoo
The Queen Consort along with King Charles attended the Sandringham Flower Show

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry close out Netflix deal with new content on horizon

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry close out Netflix deal with new content on horizon
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex secured a major partnership with Netflix in 2020

Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor arrive in Barcelona with King for special event

Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor arrive in Barcelona with King for special event
Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía made stunning arrival in Barcelona alongside King Felipe and Queen Letizia