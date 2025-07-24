King Charles hosts special guests at Windsor ahead of prestigious royal event

King Charles met two key visitors at Windsor Castle for a heartwarming cause.
Ahead of a prestigious exhibition set to take place in London, the British monarch invited two of The King’s Tour artists at his royal residence.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, July 24, the Royal Collection Trust shared a joint post with the official account of the British Royal Family in which they briefed about the special meeting.
In the caption accompanying the heartfelt post, they stated, “We invited two of The King's tour artists to see their works at Windsor Castle, ahead of the exhibition in London, the first time they had been reunited with them since the tours.”
“The King’s Tour Artists, a special display in the Ballroom at Buckingham Palace this summer, features works created by artists on royal overseas tours,” the statement noted.
The post also featured a video that showed the artists, Susannah Fiennes and Philip Butah, entering in the castle, delightfully surprised to see their artworks on display.
A couple of frames in the clip shone spotlights at the beautiful art pieces as Kate Heard, the Trust’s Senior Curator of Prints and Drawings, talked about the inspirations behind them.
The video showcased Susannah’s 1997’s art piece titled Two Yachtsmen on HMY Britannia and Philip’s 2023’s Elephant Sanctuary, Nairobi National Park.