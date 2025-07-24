Kate Middleton's 'wellbeing' at risk as key royal set to leave Adelaide

Kate Middleton's anxiety is reportedly is reaching an all-time high as a beloved Royal gears to leave their family home, Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.
The Princess of Wales, who has recently marked her elder son Prince George's 12th birthday is not ready to embrace the idea of him going to a boarding school.
A well-placed source has exclusively lift the curtain on Kate's dilemma as she wanted to keep her beloved son closer, who is now gearing to start a new life at an elite hostel in September, 2026.
"Kate is devastated that Prince George will be sent to an elite private school that's miles away," the insider told Radar.
As per the tipster, "Sources close to Kate say that Kate is really sad and anxious, she doesn't want to send her little boy to a place that's so far away, and she wants to spend more time with him."
The insider further claimed that George's absence at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor will "take a toll on her physical wellbeing."
According to the sources, Catherine who has been through a lot since being diagnosed with a form of cancer last year "wants to be with her family as much as she can. When George goes away, she will not get that chance, and she will not be happy with that."
Kate Middleton underwent a preventive chemotherapy for nine months and is in remission phase.