Zara Tindall’s husband takes on hosting duties in Sydney for special live show

Mike Tindall is set to take on hosting duties for a major live event in Australia next week.
The former England rugby player, who is currently spending his summer vacations in Australia with his wife Zara Tindall, will be co-hosting the successful podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.
He will be joined by his fellow co-hosts, Alex Payne and James Haskell, for the special live show in Sydney on July 31.
This is not the first time that they will co-host a live show as the trio previously presented an event in Brisbane, Australia, last week.
Zara and Mike have deep connection to Australian soil as they first met in Sydney in 2003 during their dating era.
Earlier this month, the couple enjoyed their first visit to Hamilton Island in Australia with Mike documenting their experiences on social media.
"We had the chance to spend a few days on Hamilton Island this week - despite all the times we have been to Australia, we have never been here before and it's been amazing,” he wrote.
While the couple is having a great time in the country, their three children, Mia, 11, Lena, six, and Lucas, four remained home in the UK.
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall are also set to witness the match between the Lions and the Wallabies, which will take place on July 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground [MCG.]