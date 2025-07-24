Prince Harry’s next move sparks anxiety in Royal Family amid Netflix setback


The Royal Family is reportedly growing concerned over Prince Harry’s next steps following the disappointing performance of his and Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal.

As per the Daily Express, the firm are set to be “concerned” about what Prince Harry’s next move could be after it was reported the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ Netflix deal will not be renewed

In September 2025, the £78 million [$100m] five-year deal with Netflix will end and it is not expected to be renewed.

According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, the palace may be bracing for a potential follow-up to Harry's memoir.

Fitzwilliams said, “What would sell is another memoir. Harry told us when Spare was released that he cut 400 pages as they would be toxic for the Royal Family.”

The expert added, “The royals will be concerned that the Sussexes could publish another memoir and this time it could be Meghan, or Harry could write a memoir about his early life.”

He went on to say, “When you have unhappy exiles you either have reconciliation or you have trouble. I can’t see Meghan and Harry wanting to change their lifestyle.”

Fitzwilliams mentioned, “This devastating blow from Netflix raises the question of how they fund it without dishing more dirt.”

Speaking on royal tensions, Fitzwilliams stated, “If you behave as outrageously as the Sussexes have, you are not trusted.”

He revealed, “Unless the Royal Family know something we don’t, they will be very worried. The Royal Family have not forgotten the devastating interview on Oprah and must be hoping they (Harry and Meghan) find a source of revenue very quickly.”

Notably, there’s been no response from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as their Netflix contract approaches its final chapter.

