Zara Tindall, Mike to celebrate personal moment amid Australia visit


Zara and Mike Tindall are gearing up to celebrate a meaningful milestone, just one day before a major engagement in Australia.

The couple who got married on July 30th 2011, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, is set to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary in Australia.

The former England rugby player has been spending time with the equestrian star in Australia during the summer.

Notably, their milestone celebration will come ahead of Mike's special live show in Sydney on July 31st.

Mike Tindall, who is a co-host of the successful podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, is set to be joined by his fellow co-hosts, Alex Payne and James Haskell, for a special live show in Sydney.

The trio recently took their live show to the stage in Brisbane, Australia.

It marked Zara and Mike Tindall’s first time on Hamilton Island, with Mike sharing highlights online.

Tindalls stepped out onto the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park for the first time, despite having visited Australia on numerous occasions previously.

On his outing, Mike Tindall took to Instagram to share his experience, said, "We had the chance to spend a few days on Hamilton Island this week - despite all the times we have been to Australia, we have never been here before and it's been amazing."

Referring to the reef visit, he said it was “unreal,” and that "Queensland definitely has it all."

Related
Read more : Royal

King Charles hosts special guests at Windsor ahead of prestigious royal event

King Charles hosts special guests at Windsor ahead of prestigious royal event
The British monarch, Charles III, welcomes special visitors at his residence before a major event

Prince William set to meet Spanish royals in new trip

Prince William set to meet Spanish royals in new trip
Queen Letizia and her daughter Infanta Sofia set to attend Women's Euros final along with Prince William

Princess Anne brings ‘treasured confidant’ along during packed Sheffield trip

Princess Anne brings ‘treasured confidant’ along during packed Sheffield trip
The Princess Royal undertakes a series of engagements alongside her trusted ally during a whirlwind day in Sheffield

10 most glamorous European Royals you’ve never heard of

10 most glamorous European Royals you’ve never heard of
Here's the list of stunning European royals you’ve probably never heard

Leonor, Sofía turn heads with Felipe, Letizia at 2025 Princess of Girona Awards

Leonor, Sofía turn heads with Felipe, Letizia at 2025 Princess of Girona Awards
King Felipe and Queen Letizia preside over the 2025 Princess of Girona Awards with Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to end up ‘bankrupt’ after ‘dead’ Netflix deal?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to end up ‘bankrupt’ after ‘dead’ Netflix deal?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'rely' on $100 million Netflix deal 'to sustain' their lavish lifestyle

King Charles shares first message after regal appearance with Queen Camilla

King Charles shares first message after regal appearance with Queen Camilla
King Charles gives update after attending Sandringham Flower Show with Queen Camilla on their Norfolk estate

Sarah Ferguson slammed by Ozzy Osbourne in resurfaced clip

Sarah Ferguson slammed by Ozzy Osbourne in resurfaced clip
The Duchess of York wrote a heartfelt message to her 'dear friend' Sharon Osbourne after 'Paranoid' singer's death