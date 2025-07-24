Zara Tindall, Mike to celebrate personal moment amid Australia visit

Zara and Mike Tindall are gearing up to celebrate a meaningful milestone, just one day before a major engagement in Australia.
The couple who got married on July 30th 2011, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, is set to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary in Australia.
The former England rugby player has been spending time with the equestrian star in Australia during the summer.
Notably, their milestone celebration will come ahead of Mike's special live show in Sydney on July 31st.
Mike Tindall, who is a co-host of the successful podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, is set to be joined by his fellow co-hosts, Alex Payne and James Haskell, for a special live show in Sydney.
The trio recently took their live show to the stage in Brisbane, Australia.
It marked Zara and Mike Tindall’s first time on Hamilton Island, with Mike sharing highlights online.
Tindalls stepped out onto the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park for the first time, despite having visited Australia on numerous occasions previously.
On his outing, Mike Tindall took to Instagram to share his experience, said, "We had the chance to spend a few days on Hamilton Island this week - despite all the times we have been to Australia, we have never been here before and it's been amazing."
Referring to the reef visit, he said it was “unreal,” and that "Queensland definitely has it all."