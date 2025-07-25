Princess Anne's sweet gesture at Hindu temple visit sets example for royals

Princess Anne has set a heartfelt example for the Royal Family during her visit to a Hindu temple.
The Princess Royal, 74, visited the Wellingborough District Hindu Association (WDHA) a few days ago to celebrate the charity’s decades-long contribution, as per GB News.
During the royal engagement, Anne was spotted walking barefoot inside the temple as a sign of respect for the Hindu Community.
Anne, 74, recognized the work of a Hindu community group in Northamptonshire by honoring them with the esteemed King's Award for Voluntary Service.
After receiving the award, WDHA Chair Vinod Patel said in an official statement, "The visit helped to highlight generations of volunteers whose dedication made this possible. Wellingborough District Hindu Association (WDHA) was started by a group of community volunteers in early 1970s.”
He added, “Subsequently a building was purchased with funds from the community and volunteers. The Hindu Centre has continued to serve the community in Wellingborough and across Northamptonshire for over 45 years, hosting numerous religious, community engagement events, educational and sports programmes for children.”
Princess Anne received a warm welcome at the temple, including a garland ceremony. Charles’ sister was accompanied by the Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, James Saunders Watson.
Although the royal engagement took place on July 17, details of the visit were only released on the WDHA website on Friday, July 25.