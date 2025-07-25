Courteney Cox makes beau Johnny McDaid’s 49th extra special with loving post

It’s Johnny McDaid’s birthday and of course, Courteney Cox had to make it extra special.
To ring in her boyfriend’s 49th birthday, the 61-year-old American actress and film producer took to Instagram to pay a rare, loving tribute, in which she sweetly reflected on her affectionate feelings for him.
Wishing the Norther Irish singer-songwriter and record producer a happy birthday, the Friends actress lovingly penned, “Happy Birthday J. You mean so much to so many, but you mean everything to me. I love you.”
Accompanying the caption was a three-photo gallery featuring glimpses into the lovebirds’ intimate moments.
The short carousel of photos opened with a heartwarming snap showing McDaid and Cox dressed in all black outfits as they affectionately embraced, with a serene and captivating sea in the background.
In the next frame, which was a selfie, the duo appeared to be at some coastal area, all set to spend a fun day.
Meanwhile, in the last picture, Courteney Cox was seen giving a tender kiss to Johnny McDaid on his cheek as he captured a sweet selfie.
When did Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid begin dating?
Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid have been dating since late 2013.
The pair got engaged in June 2014 but called it off shortly afterwards. However, they have remained a couple ever since, with their relationship growing stronger each day.