Spanish Royals reveal sweet glimpses of Leonor, Sofía's Sant Martí Vell visit

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía charmed Sant Martí Vell with their regal appearance during new outing.

On Thursday, July 24, the Spanish Royal Family took to Instagram to offer glimpses into the Crown Princess and her younger sister’s latest trip, during which they undertook a series of major engagements.

In the heartwarming post, the Palace shared a delightful video featuring the Royal sisters exploring the Nando and Elsa Peretti Foundation – the world’s largest anima protection organization based in Vaduz, Liechtenstein.

During the visit, the future queen of Spain looked sophisticated in a white pantsuit, while Infanta Sofía mesmerized in a pastel green co-ord two-piece fit layered over a white top.

“A morning full of inspiration in Sant Martí Vell (Girona), where the Princess of Asturias and Girona and Infanta Sofia have been able to get to know the social commitment and the work of the Nando and Elsa Peretti Foundation up close,” captioned the Royals.

Sharing more about the Princesses’ visit, they added, “There they have also talked with Raúl Casado, Hector Colunga (Princess of Girona Social Award 2015) and other participants of the initiative "Move for Valencia" about the work that the Princess of Girona Foundation has done during the last months to help those affected by DANA.”

Before concluding their packed day, Leonor and Sofia “held a meeting together with the Kings, with awardees of the FPdGi of this and other editions, and attended the presentation of the work developed by the FPdgi Youth Advisory Council throughout this year 2025 at the Can Novas Masia (Sant) Marti Vell).”

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía are the daughters of the Spanish King and Queen, Felipe VI and Letizia.

