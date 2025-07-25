Dame Cleo Laine, first British jazz Grammy winner, dies at 97

Dame Cleo Laine, a renowned jazz singer known for her huge vocal range and wide musical repertoire, has passed away at the age of 97.

The singer’s sad demise was announced in a statement by her kids, whom she shares with her late husband, musician and composer, John Dankworth.

“It is with deepest sadness that we announce the passing of our dearly beloved mother, Cleo, who died peacefully yesterday afternoon. We will all miss her terribly. The family wish to be given space to grieve and ask for privacy at this very difficult time,” they said.

Meanwhile, Stables arts centre in Buckinghamshire, a musical venue set up by Dame and John also expressed their grief.

“Greatly saddened today by the news that one of its founders and Life President, Dame Cleo Laine has passed away,” David Meadowcroft, chairman of the Stables charity said in the statement.

Dame Cleo, whose real name was Clementina Dinah Hitching, was the most recognizable British jazz singer in history. She was the first British singer to win a Grammy Award in a jazz category.

The late singer began her career from singing at local community functions from the age of three and made her first big screen debut at 12 as an urchin in Alexander Korda's film The Thief of Baghdad in 1940.

In 1951, she received an invitation try out with the Johnny Dankworth Seven, an established jazz group.

During her decades-long career, Dame Cleo Laine acted in plays and musical theatre in London, as well as performed with Dankworth and his band.

