Kim Kardashian shares shocking health update after brain scan

The 45-year-old undergoes an MRI scan and later tells her family, stating 'There was a little aneurysm'

Kim Kardashian gets emotional in a teaser for the upcoming season of The Kardashians, sharing a shocking health update that she has been diagnosed with a small brain aneurysm.

In the clip, the 45-year-old undergoes an MRI scan and later tells her family, stating “There was a little aneurysm.”

When Kourtney astonishingly reacts, the Skims mogul explains, “They were like, ‘Just stress.’”

Kim confessed that she’s been under heavy pressure, with other footage showing her getting emotional over struggling on part of her bar exam and reflecting on her split with Kanye “Ye” West.

The mother of four emotionally says, “I’m happy it’s over.”

She added, “My ex will be in my life no matter what. We have four kids together.”

What is brain aneurysm?

According to the Mayo Clinic, brain aneurysms are bulging of a nerve, which is common and often not serious unless they rupture, causing hemorrhagic stroke.

Previously, Kim associated her stress to health issues, sharing another health update regarding the return of psoriasis following years of remission.

Furthermore, she focused on protecting her four children, including North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, from hearing about their father's behaviour.

