Cate Blanchett set to score big with Icon Award at Camerimage 2025

Cate Blanchett has marked another career highlight after being announced as the winner for this year's Icon Award at the Camerimage film festival.
The two-time Oscar-winning actress will attend the prestigious festival in Toruń, Poland, to receive the honour at the closing gala. Camerimage 2025, which emphasises the art of cinematography, will run from November 15 to November 22.
Blanchett's groundbreaking career, spanning over three decades, on screen has been accompanied by some of the most stunning cinematography.
Her first Academy Award nomination was for her performance in Elizabeth (1998), which earned cameraman Remi Adefarasin an Oscar nod.
"There are artists who simply cannot be overlooked. With their sensitivity, charisma, and exceptional craft, they create unforgettable roles and bring a unique atmosphere wherever they appear. One such figure is the two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett,” said Camerimage festival director Marek Żydowicz, announcing the Icon award winner.
"Cate is an extraordinary individual who treats every conversation as a singular event. It is this sensitivity and attentiveness to the world around her that make her performances unforgettable, inspiring audiences worldwide." he added.
Blanchett is quite familiar with the Camerimage film festival, as she chaired last year's competition jury, handing the Golden Frog to Danish cinematographer Michal Dymek for his work on Magnus von Horn's Danish period horror drama, The Girl With the Needle.